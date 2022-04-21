2 BHS students place in SkillsUSA contest

Several awards were presented during the April 5-6, 2022 SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison and Madison Area Technical College. The 49th annual event featured more than 1,100 middle and high school students participating in over 80 skilled and technical trades competitions.

The following individuals and/or organizations received awards during the conference:

• Wisconsin Business and Industry Partnership Award: Madison Area Technical College

The following are the results of the competitions, with gold winners going on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 20-24 in Atlanta:

Medical Terminology - High School

Gold: Emma Trahms, Pardeeville High School

More than 200 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA Wisconsin. Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.

Helping each student excel and a solution to shrinking the skills gap, SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. The SkillsUSA mission is built upon — and its success depends on — the commitment of members and partners to the following values: integrity, respect, responsibility, citizenship, and service.

For more information on SkillsUSA Wisconsin, visit www.skillsusa-wi.org or call 608-261-6334.