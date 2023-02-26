The idea for this week's Sauk County Veterans Breakfast is decades old.

On Friday at Baraboo High School, the Baraboo 21 Club and Operation Honor Bound invites everyone to an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. followed by a short ceremony, to honor all veterans, from all branches, from any era.

One veteran who won’t be there, except in spirit, is Private Clayton Luther. “My idea for the veterans breakfast came from a big event that happened in Baraboo way back in 1966,” said Steve Argo, of Wisconsin Dells, one of the breakfast organizers, who leads the Baraboo 21 Club and is a social studies teacher at Baraboo High School. “Local officials put on a citywide ‘support our troops’ event in honor of Luther.”

Luther was the first person in Sauk County killed in the Vietnam War. The 19-year-old, a 1964 Baraboo High School graduate, was working at Pierce’s Supermarket before entering the army. He was killed in action, having just arrived in Vietnam. He was a rifleman in Company A of the First Infantry Division’s 2nd Batallion, 2nd Infantry.

An October 20, 1966 Baraboo News Republic story read, “The father and 12 of the 13 brothers and sisters of the late Pfc Clayton Luther, together with their spouses, will be honored guests at the ‘Blue Spader’ luncheon.” Argo put together a 50th anniversary breakfast of that event in 2016, giving out commemorative medallions to all Vietnam War-era vets.

Two of Luther’s sisters plan to be at Friday’s breakfast.

“When a service member dies in defense of their country,” Argo said, “they don’t get to live long and meaningful lives like the rest of us.” This might mean they never got to fall in love. They never got to have a family of their own. “No more birthday parties,” Argo said. “No family outings to cut down the Christmas tree. No camping trips or trips to Disneyland. No going up to Lambeau Field and watching the Packers play the Vikes.”

They don’t get to be with friends and family, sitting down to a warm meal. “The basic thing with these breakfasts is to say to veterans and their families, ‘Your loved ones have not been forgotten,” Argo said, himself an army veteran who served during the Cold War between 1982 and 1985. The love for service members is felt, and Argo is always making efforts to ensure that.

Brandon Scott is a Reedsburg resident whose organization Operation Honor Bound collaborated with the Baraboo 21 Club to put on the breakfast (free for veterans and one guest, with a $5 cost for each additional guest). The eight year veteran of the Wisconsin Army National Guard said, “My time in service was a chance to give back, not only to my country, but also the people of Wisconsin.”

He continued, “I was fortunate to serve alongside many other incredible men and women who are not only spectacular service members, but phenomenal community members and representatives of the state.”

Many of those will be at Friday’s breakfast. Two Gold Star families will be in attendance. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism will be in attendance. “It is an incredibly rare and unique opportunity,” Scott said of the breakfast, bringing them all together. “Members of every branch of service, every rank, every specialty will be able to meet other service members, swap ‘war stories,’ network, and support each other.”

Support for veterans comes from a lot of different sources in the area. “I am truly grateful for the amazing communities of Sauk County and their continued support of our men and women in uniform. I feel blessed,” Scott said, “to live in an area where the value of service to country, state, and community is abundantly clear.”

The breakfast is being provided by Heavenly Smoked Roasters, Neat-O’s Bakery and Coffee Bean Connection. Additional support for the event is being provided by Sysco, Festival Foods and the Baraboo School District.

After breakfast, the Baraboo High School band and chorus will perform patriotic music. Guest speakers will include the state representative for the National Desert Shield and Storm Memorial in Washington, D.C. All veterans of the Persian Gulf War in attendance will receive a medallion.

“Freedom isn’t fair,” Argo said. “The cost of our freedom has been borne unequally in American society.” He continued, “For this small, exclusive group of Americans who were killed, their freedom was neither free nor fair. They paid the bill. The rest of us didn’t. It isn’t fair.”

It isn’t fair that Clayton Luther won’t be in attendance with his sisters, swapping ‘war stories’ with friends and family over eggs and hash browns, biscuits and gravy, in the school he graduated from.

It isn’t fair, but we have our freedoms thanks, in part, to that young man from Baraboo who fought for us all.