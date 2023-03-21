The Baraboo community was attuned to possible disruptions within the Baraboo School District’s music program, so many came to Tuesday’s board meeting to voice their concerns.

Over a dozen citizens, including students of Baraboo High School, spoke about the importance of arts education in public school and lent their support to Griffin James, the district’s instrumental music teacher, and Lynn Gunnell, the district’s vocal music teacher.

There had been discussions within the district to reduce their work to half-time based on an internal audit the district started in March 2021, when Dr. Rainey Briggs, Superintendent of the Baraboo School District, began inquiring about staffing allocations.

Dr. Briggs stated at Tuesday night’s well-attended meeting that there was a lot of misinformation being disseminated throughout the community about the issue. Briggs assured citizens there would be no cuts to music education. Bands, orchestras, choirs, and more would continue and would remain in place.

“I have an obligation to all the students,” he said.

At the meeting, the school board universally agreed on the importance of arts education in the district and showed their appreciation on the work being done by both James and Gunnell.

The district’s internal audit was done by reviewing all buildings and grade levels with an eye toward a budget deficit. The Baraboo School District’s annual budget revenue is guided by the state’s biennial budget and the district’s pupil count.

Over the last five years, the overall student headcount has decreased by approximately 250 students, leading to a projected budget deficit. Declining pupil count numbers equates to declining revenue for the district. This budget deficit has been created through the addition of staffing allocations while the pupil count has been on the decline. Because of this, the district established data driven staffing levels for position allocations based on student, staff, and section ratios.

“When reviewing the Baraboo High School schedule as part of the internal audit we because aware that there is flexibility to offer enhanced opportunities within the music department,” Dr. Briggs said.

Last week recommendations came from the district’s personnel committee based on the audit. One recommendation from the committee was to reduce the music teachers from full-time to part-time, with hopes of boosting them back up to full-time if and when the opportunity presented itself.

Another option from the committee, a recommendation that was agreed upon, was to keep the music teachers at full-time and give them the opportunity to present ways to enhance the district’s music department offerings.

Both James and Gunnell spoke at the board meeting. James suggested putting what they currently do officially into their contracts.

Additionally, at the meeting, James suggested adding another part-time instructor to assist in providing music education, particularly in the middle school.

The board was open to discussing that idea further at a later date. Dr. Briggs said, “The administrative teams from Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School along with the teachers of the music department will continue to evaluate this proposal.”

During public comment, speakers were adamant about their support of arts education, generally, and James and Gunnell, specifically.

“The Baraboo High School music department is filled with ambassadors for this school district who participate actively in our community,” stated Keri Olsen at the meeting. “Whether it’s the Thunderbird marching band’s appearance in the Big Top Parade wearing the clown band costumes made specifically for them, or last weekend’s incredibly successful and well-attended performances of ‘Mamma Mia!’, the music department shines again and again and again.”

Maddy McLaughlin, a senior at Baraboo High School, started the public comments portion by saying to both James and Gunnell, “I love you guys.” Her sentiments were echoed by other students who spoke during the meeting, stating they wouldn’t be who they were without music, and Baraboo’s music teachers, in their lives.

“Without a commitment to full-time educators in the music department,” Olsen said, “it’s doubtful whether music education, outreach, and entertainment would be available.”

All speakers received rounds of applause after each spoke.

“In these times when so much stress is placed on academic performance and pressures are even greater for students,” Olsen said, “music can heal.”