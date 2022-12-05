'A Christmas Carol' is alive and well in Baraboo

A live radio play of "A Christmas Carol" was dead, to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that. The COVID-19 pandemic had all but buried the idea of having a show in Baraboo. The Al. Ringling Theatre would remain silent of Dickens’ beloved holiday tale for three years.

It was that long ago that Kory Hartman, owner of Baraboo’s 99.7 MAX-FM and Ben Bromley, employed by the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, bandied about the idea of having a live radio show to showcase the magic of Baraboo’s holiday season.

There, alas, wasn’t a ghost of a chance to stage the production, what with the pandemic, the logistics, and more. No longer. This Christmas present, the show will be staged. It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Al. Ringling Theatre, with broadcast sponsor Baraboo State Bank. Tickets are $9.

The brainchild of Hartman, who is the show’s producer, the faithful radio drama, adapted by Tony Palermo, retells Dickens’ classic Christmas story. The verbatim Dickens dialogue will be delivered by Baraboo-area actors. The work will include on-stage sound effects; the effects as much a starring role as the actors themselves.

“The joy in bringing this show to life is bringing talented friends together to enjoy an opportunity to delight the community,” Bromley said. Bromley is not only directing the production he will also be playing the role of narrator. And, also, a lamb.

Some of the actors involved in the production include Dale Loomis, who will play the role of Scrooge; Bill Arbogast, as Jacob Marley; Erica Cochrane, as Tiny Tim; Barb Bromley, as a spirit, and others from the community.

"It is a timeless season story," Loomis said. "The true theme of Christmas spirit: kindness, generosity, happiness, how you treat your fellow human being, may be even more important these days with all the toxicity of today." He continued, "The fact that it is such a seasonal piece means it only comes up once a year, but the message is to try and live the Christmas spirit all year long. We could all work harder at that."

Dickens’ story has been cherished for generations. The novella was originally published in 1843. It sold out almost immediately. Capturing the zeitgeist of a Victorian Christmas, it has been adapted time and time again, including on stage, in film (from "Scrooged" to "Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol"), and on TV. Operas have been written. Ballets, too. Graphic novels have been created, and much more.

“I prefer adaptations that are faithful to Dickens’ original, as this one is,” Ben Bromley said, “but I do get a kick out of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol.’”

The story of redemption is one that Bromley, and fellow theatrical Baraboobians, are eager to share. “My wish,” Bromley said for Baraboo during the holidays, “is for all to find the holiday spirit through small kindnesses, given and received.”

A kindness, then, is the coming production of "A Christmas Carol" radio play in downtown Baraboo.

"The Holiday may be different for different people, but the spirit is universal," Loomis said. "I believe the people of Baraboo try very hard to live this spirit."