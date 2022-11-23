A foundation of friends are found on Baraboo’s college campus

There are friends of students at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County who have been there since 1973. These friends have had a vision, and continue to have a vision, in promoting the welfare and advancing the mission of the school.

The friends of these students, and the school’s staff, have been advisors, fundraisers, communicators to the community, all these years, about the educational and cultural vibrancy that is taking place at the college – just up the hill from Baraboo’s main thoroughfares.

It’s fair to say that the Friends of the Campus Foundation has helped build the college to what it is today. The school, said Dr. Mark Paschen, an alumnus of the campus and the foundation’s community liaison, “was once described as the ‘Gem of Sauk County.’” Paschen, a president for the foundation for 20 years, said, “UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County is truly a hidden treasure.”

The foundation has been something of a treasure to students for nearly 50 years. Their BaraBoost scholarship goes to any UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County student who attends at least one semester at the campus and comes back for an additional semester.

“You will not find an easier scholarship to apply for and receive,” Paschen touted.

The requirements for the $1,000 scholarship are few: complete a semester as a full-time student; maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA; and enroll for a second semester at the campus as a full-time student.

More details about the BaraBoost scholarship, and other funding opportunities, can be found at https://www.uwplatt.edu/baraboo/scholarships.

All donations to the Friends of the Campus Foundation remains on campus. Most donations go toward the scholarships for students attending school on campus. Some funds are used to support student, faculty, and/or staff projects.

“Your locally donated funds,” Paschen said, “benefit your local students.”

UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County should no longer be a hidden treasure, Paschen noted. It should be a treasure, period.