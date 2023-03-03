The young woman from Baraboo was a spy. The UW-Madison student was spending her holiday break terrified. The valedictorian of the Baraboo High School class of 1957, whose commencement speech was “My Elephants Are Not Pink;” who was Baraboo’s first National Merit Scholarship winner; walked the streets of Havana nervously.

She had a pad of paper and a pen. Those were her chosen weapons against the Communist front brought violently to light by Fidel Castro. She took notes. She wrote. She, frightened as she was, knew how important her assignment was. She knew it was important for people to know the facts and to know how news events, like Castro’s rise to power, can affect lives, no matter how far away those lives are.

She was there, in Cuba, during the height of the Cold War, the young woman from Baraboo. She was there because she was asked to be. Don Anderson, publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal, sent her to go to Cuba with the Fairplay for Cuba Committee to see if Cuba was Communist; to see if a dictatorship was in place, in a country a stone’s throw from America.

The young woman from Baraboo wrote seven articles for the paper on her Cuba trip. “It was scary,” she said. “The government controlled everything.” Her first article, appearing in the January 9, 1961 edition of the Wisconsin State Journal read, in part, “Others of us were horrified by the government’s complete stranglehold on all business, especially on newspapers. Those of us who expressed such opinions,” she wrote, “refrained from voicing them until we were safely back on United States soil.”

The patch of United States soil Brenda Rotzoll, that young writerly spy in Cuba, cherished most, and still cherishes most, is Baraboo. The 83-year-old, now residing in town at SSM Health St. Clare Meadows, has lived and written about people and places the world over: from Rome to Australia; Africa to London; New Hampshire to New York, but, she said, “my heart has always been right here in Baraboo.”

She said, now legally blind and who asks others to read stories for her (like this one), “I’ve had marvelous opportunities and wrote about them.” A proud journalist, having worked from June 1961 to November 2004, she said, “I don’t think I’ve missed very much.”

She had thoughts of becoming other things: a trapeze artist, a civil engineer, a nurse. It was her mother’s death, when young Rotzoll was only 14 years old, that she changed her mind and began focusing on journalism.

It made sense. She had always loved reading. She checked out most of the books from the Baraboo public library, read them, and then, turned around and checked them out again. She was keen, as a girl, to learn as much as she could about as many things as she could. She loved the library. She loved school.

Though she enjoyed the who-done-its, and read Sherlock Holmes voraciously, she wanted to learn about the real world; she wanted to see how it came to be the way it was; wanted to see how it was shaped, and by whom.

“I was born to be a service reporter,” she said.

But, first, she was still learning the ropes as a teenager in Baraboo. Though she wrote for the school paper, her big break came in 1957 when she covered a fire at McGann’s Furniture Store. Her article appeared on the front page of the Baraboo News Republic.

The February 4, 1957 article began, “The boys were standing on the sidewalk near Thompson’s when the night exploded in fury.”

Her career, indeed, her life’s trajectory, though she didn’t know it then, was sparked, in part, by McGann’s Furniture store going up in flames.

After graduating cum laude from UW-Madison, she worked at United Press International (UPI). She worked first in their Milwaukee office, then to Chicago, then to England, then to Rome, then to New Hampshire, then back to Chicago to work for the Chicago Sun-Times until her retirement.

She liked covering all manner of stories though she particularly liked the hard news. “It’s got to be today’s news today,” she said. Being a woman in a predominantly male profession didn’t faze her. “I baked a lot of homemade cookies and brought them into the office.”

A lot of her work was in fashion, covering the Vatican, covering presidential races, covering the Indianapolis 500. An article she wrote for the Chicago Tribune reads, “Tiziani launched a fluttery feminine look for summer 1972 yesterday with a collection of flared pants, fluttering skirts, and frilly petticoats peeping out from top-of-the-knee hemlines.”

In an article she wrote in 1969, it reads, “Pope Paul VI meditated on the joys of Easter and the sorrows of man in the quiet privacy of his chambers today.”

While in Rome, Rotzoll covered fashion and a great deal of time covering the goings-on at the Vatican. A lifelong Episcopalian, she said, “I was not impressed.” Nor did she want to kiss the pope’s ring. “It’s an extremely unsanitary practice.” She relented, however. She has kissed a pope’s ring.

An article from Indianapolis in 1980 reads, “The shouts of cheerleaders and the grunts of the world’s largest male hog got the 129th Indiana State Fair off to a brisk start Thursday despite rain that postponed the hot air balloon race.”

Rotzoll has not missed very much.

She’s traveled the world and written about a lot of it: strikes and sports; traffic fatalities and Fred Astaire; presidents and petticoats. She wrote about a hijacking and took the last voyage of the Queen Mary. She’s written about murderers and wrote one article entitled “The potato scones of Anworth: their justified fame lives.”

She’s lived so she could share the lives of others through sentence and paragraph. “People need to know things,” she said. “It’s important.” She continued, “The more journalists there are, the better our country will be.”

As her writing career wound down, and her blindness made it difficult to work, she wrote obituaries in Chicago. Asked what she would like written in her obituary, she paused. “I wanted to see the world and tell the truth about it.”

Her heart still beats strong, though her writing beat ended years ago. No matter, there’s still so much more to learn, and so much of the world to explore, and so many people to meet and get to know.

Having written about people for decades, she knows a thing or two about them; about humanity itself.

“Most people are decent,” she said. “Most of them want to do the right thing.”

For Rotzoll, in her life, what was right was to write.