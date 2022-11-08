A new Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Baraboo invites the Baraboo community

A new kingdom has been built. It’s over on Hatchery Road in Baraboo.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses recently completed a three-month-long, top-to-bottom remodel at E10966 Hatchery Road. With the help of 297 volunteers, ranging in age from teenagers to seniors in their 70s, and coming from not only Baraboo but as far away as Minnesota and Illinois, they came to create a new house of worship in the community.

The public is invited to an open house taking place on Friday, Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We love to share good news with our neighbors,” said Peter Kingslow, 59, a congregant of the Baraboo congregation, “and help them draw closer to our Creator.”

The newly renovated creation of the existing space was extensive. Lighting and sound systems were updated. All the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems have been replaced.

“It was a complete overhaul of the building,” Kingslow noted.

Visitors at the open house will be able to tour the building, view a slideshow covering highlights of the construction project, and gather information about the local congregation and, more widely, the Christian organization’s educational and construction activities happening worldwide.

Bill Biber, a 72-year-old Witness in Baraboo said in a recent statement:

“Bible education makes you a better version of yourself. It gives you hope and goals for life.” He continued, discussing the new building, “You’re going to be in good company, and you’re going to be encouraged.”

“The Baraboo community is very friendly and welcoming,” Kingslow said. The first Kingdom Hall was built in Baraboo in 1956. There were a handful of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area prior to 1950. The Kingdom Hall was built by volunteers on the corner of Mulberry Street and Berkley Boulevard.

In 1992 a bigger space was needed which led to the original construction of the Kingdom Hall at its present location.

They currently have 155 members, 30 of whom are part of a Spanish speaking group.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are a millenarian, Christian denomination with nontrinitarian beliefs. The group reports a worldwide membership of approximately 8.7 million adherents involved in evangelism. The organization began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the 1870s by founder Charles Taze Russell.

Biber, Kingslow, and other Witnesses are eager to witness guests this coming weekend at the open house.

“It is a place of peace, unity, and love,” Kingslow said. The organization, “gives my life purpose and meaning; a hope I like to share with others.”

He continued, “By building friendships, we experience an extended family in having many fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses extend an invitation to the Baraboo community to visit their new building this weekend.