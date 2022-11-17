A new story about Baraboo from a man from Baraboo

Once upon a time there was a boy who grew up in Baraboo. Young Bill Meissner attended Baraboo High School. Later he went to UW-Stevens Point. Young Meissner grew up writing stories. He wrote a lot of them. He’s now the author of 10 books, including the novel, “Spirits in the Grass,” that won the Midwest Book Award.

Meissner lives in St. Cloud, Minnesota, now. He’s faculty emeritus at St. Cloud State University in their creative writing department. He’s still writing, now in his 70s, and though he no longer lives in the rolling fertile prairies of Sauk County, his creative mind is as fertile as ever, thinking about his days in Baraboo. In fact, his new novel, “Summer of Rain, Summer of Fire,” to be released on Nov. 22, is based in and around Baraboo.

The novel, with its roots in a true but little known accident involving the aerial bombing of a central Wisconsin powder plant in the late 1960s, follows the life of Phil Keyhoe, a young man growing up during the turbulent days of the Vietnam War.

“Baraboo was an ideal setting for my novel,” Meissner said. “Though the characters are fictional, I used several locations in Baraboo as I wrote.”

Baraboo’s courthouse square with its huge clock is in the book. Baraboo High School is in the book, too. Devil’s Lake. The Badger Army Ammunition Plant.

“Since I knew the area well,” he said, having lived most his youth in Baraboo, “its streets and storefronts; highways and backroads; it was easy to use as a setting.”

Sticklers for fact, take note. Meissner took creative license with the novel. For instance, Madison is 200 miles away in the book.

“That’s one of the great freedoms of fiction writing,” Meissner said, “and why I love writing it.” He continued, “You invent characters, describe their world, invent conflicts for them, and try to have them deal with or overcome those conflicts.”

The new novel, published by Texas A&M University Press, is the story of Phil Keyhoe, who works at a plant that manufactures powder for use in the Vietnam War. His father works there, too. His father is a WWII hero and befallen with a medical condition, causing Phil to take up working full time at the plant. Meanwhile, Phil falls for Mariah, a charismatic anti-war protestor. A place for her to protest against? The ammunition plant. It puts Phil in the middle of family loyalties, romance, and the social and political upheavals of the day.

“It was a volatile time,” Meissner said, crediting his wife, Chris, in helping craft the novel, “with power struggles involving civil rights, women’s rights, the escalation of the war and more. The country was highly divided in 1968. Meissner finds his novel today, unfortunately, a mirror, of sorts, to those dark days of the 1960s.

“Fifty-some years later America is struggling with similar issues.” He continued, “It’s sad for me to see the resurgence, and to live in an America that seems to be torn at the seams and aching to heal itself.”

Meissner has spent his life, through storytelling, to come to grips with the world’s challenges; to make sense of it, sentence by sentence. He started writing as a 10-year-old Baraboobian on his father’s stationery. He wrote a series of mystery stories for his middle school newsletter. He wrote poetry in Walt Akey’s high school English class. Meissner admits, “I’m fairly sure I was imitating e.e. cummings.”

With “Summer of Rain, Summer of Fire,” Meissner continues to find an outlet for both understanding and expression.

“It’s a wonderful experience to tap into the world of your imagination,” he said.

Sometimes that imagined world includes Devil’s Lake, Baraboo’s courthouse square, the high school, and places beyond. Places, Meissner hopes readers find in his new novel, like the human heart.