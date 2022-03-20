A night under the stars with the Baraboo Elks Lodge

Decorations hung from basketball hoops of the Baraboo Civic Center on Saturday. A professional photographer set up shop opposite a radio DJ. And the guests of the evening entered atop a red carpet — to the sound of applause from “paparazzi,” members of the Baraboo Elks Lodge and local high school students.

Around 50 people gathered at the Civic Center gym for a night under the stars, which was the theme for a prom put on by the local Elks Lodge for people with special needs. Much of what made the evening so glamorous, said Baraboo Elks Secretary Kathy Francisco, was community donations.

A local artist provided the signs bearing the theme of the dance, and Blooms Unfold, a local florist, made corsages. Over 100 dresses were donated by Brides and Belles in Reedsburg.

“All of these communities are amazing at giving back when they hear that you’re doing something special,” Francisco said. “(Baraboo is) a little city with a big heart.”

The guests, Francisco added, brought big hearts of their own.

“They are the most unselfish people,” she said.

Siena Lomastro was one of many dancing the night away at the prom, adding that the dancing itself would be a challenge in her high heels. She said the best part of the night was getting ready, putting on her new dress and getting her hair done.

“I love getting dressed up,” Lomastro said. “It makes you feel so much better. If you look good, you feel good.”

She mentioned that starting conversations at events like this made her nervous, but after two years of so little interaction, her nerves were joined by excitement.

“I’m excited to get to talk to so many people,” she said. “That is one of my favorite parts about being in the community.”

This is the third prom the Elks Lodge has put on, bolstered by a Beacon grant provided to the local organization three years ago from the Elks National Foundation. While it is customary at each prom to have a coronation, king and queen, the Elks Lodge does this a little differently, crowning every guest.

“At our first prom, we were kind of like, ‘We’ll see what happens when everybody gets a crown,'” Francisco said. “They were thrilled, they were as happy for everybody else as they were for themselves.”

After a prayer and a meal, guests took to the dance floor. According to Francisco, it’s a lively time.

“When people say, 'Dance like no one is watching,’ they do, and they have a blast.”