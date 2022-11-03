A North Freedom nature school takes root

It is in our nature to be in nature.

“That’s the thing,” said Vanya Schroeder, an educator living in North Freedom. “You put kids outside and they don’t need to be taught. They’re born to explore this world; to be a part of it.” Schroeder is eager to give local children that chance. She’s starting up Greenhouse Nature School, an enrichment experience for children ages 3 to 8.

An educator for more than 26 years; from college level courses to elementary education; from the wilds of Oregon to the winters of Wisconsin; Schroeder wants to give area families the opportunity to get away from screens and classrooms and into sun dappled prairies and under tree canopies.

“Early learners,” Schroeder stated, “learn through their senses. It’s not through book learning, it’s through the doing, through experience.” The natural world is more than enough. She said, “It’s everything!” A child can learn many lessons from being outside, she said. They can learn the story of existence through a plot of land.

At an open house on her 4-acre property in North Freedom, she plans to offer children the freedom to explore not only nature, but themselves. The open house will be held on Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at E7844 Country Road PF.

“Nature learning gives them the opportunity to be curious,” she said, “inquisitive, adventurous. It gives them inspiration. It gives them purpose.”

In the last two decades, children have moved indoors. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the average American child spends less than 30 minutes in unstructured outdoor play each day. That same day, they spend more than seven hours in front of an electrical screen.

That’s been proven to be unhealthy. Childhood obesity rates have more than doubled in the last 20 years. The US is the largest consumer of ADHD medications. According to Pharmaceutical Journal, the number of children, ages 5 to 12, prescribed antidepressants has risen 41% since 2015.

Being in nature has proven to be healthy. According to the report Whole Child: Developing Mind, Body, and Spirit Through Outdoor Play, published by the National Wildlife Federation, outdoor play increases fitness levels, raises vitamin D levels, improves eyesight, reduces ADHD symptoms, protects emotional development, and more. Schools with environmental education programs score higher on standardized tests in math, reading, writing, and listening.

“Nature is limitless,” Schroeder said, “and it gives children no limit to their thoughts.”

Greenhouse Nature School will provide nature programs two or four days a week, with a choice of mornings or full day care. Costs, depending on program chosen, range from $320 to $1,200 a month.

Christina Clemer, a resident of Arkdale, is considering the new school for her two children, ages 3 and 6.

“I believe young children learn by absorbing everything around them,” she said. “I want my children to experience the beauty of the natural world as much as possible in their early years to foster curiosity, creativity, and independence.”

Schroeder has a BS in Psychology and an MFA. She has taught in Oregon, California, Illinois, and Wisconsin. She’s been serving at Rock Springs’ Kid Ranch, a nonprofit assisting local youth in crisis.

“I want to build a community,” Schroeder said of her new school. “I want to bring wonder.”

At Greenhouse Nature School, children will wander the land, finding it.