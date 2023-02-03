For Sara Britt, she nervously put on a nice dress, drank punch and, being the wallflower that she was, quietly swayed to “OMG” by Usher. For Larry McCoy and Keri Olson, well, prom was a long time ago. They were in high school in the 1970s. They don’t quite remember what they danced to. Perhaps Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

Shannon Howley might have been on her dance floor rocking out to Bon Jovi. Her date that night did become her husband. Local Kelli Kluge might have gone to the photo booth for some glamour shots with her high school friends.

Prom is always a big deal in one’s youth. But, sometimes, for whatever reason, many didn’t get to go. This didn’t sit right with Shannon Bonilla, assistant general manager of Baraboo’s Al. Ringing Brewing Company. What, she asked herself, would be a fun way to give back to the community?

Her answer: an adult prom. Taking place at the brewery on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., the 2023 adult prom charity event, one that is free to attend, gives locals, 18 and older, a chance to put on sparkling duds and slip on their dancing shoes, all the while lifting up some philanthropists in Sauk County.

Sara Britt, Larry McCoy and Keri Olson, Shannon Howley, and Kelli Kluge are all on the adult prom court for their contributions to the community. They were all nominated for the positive influence on the community, by the community.

Attendees to the prom are invited to vote for the winning Prom Queen and Escort. Each vote is $1. The winner will get to choose the Sauk County charity that will receive all the money donated during the event.

Bonilla, who has been a Baraboo resident all her life, conceived of the idea because she wanted to give back to the community that helped her to become who she is today. She wanted the brewery to highlight those who help make the community a better place. She said, “I’ve always been passionate about helping out.”

Helping out, sometimes, means supplying prom punch and cake, having DEVO’s DJ Service provide music, have Nieves Entertainment provide a photo booth, and have Baraboo’s mayor be the one to crown the evening’s winner.

Reedsburg’s Sara Britt owns Wild Child Photography, offering affordable photography for families and students of all ages, “because,” she said, “I firmly believe that everyone deserves nice pictures to look back on.”

A lover of animals, she hopes if she wins, that “I can help a local animal rescue keep giving animals a chance at life, and love.” She said, “That would mean the world to me.”

Larry McCoy and Keri Olson are married. McCoy serves on the Baraboo Food Pantry board of directors and has worked in and around the Baraboo arts community for years.

Olson is currently chairing a committee of her high school class that has just established an education innovation grants fund to benefit the Baraboo School District.

The two have been very active in the community, at the Sauk County Historical Society, their church, and much more.

“Our personal philosophy,” Olson said, “is simply to do all the good that you can, that giving back is a way we can help others, express our gratitude, and contribute to the greater good.”

Shannon Howley is executive director of Beyond Blessed Food Pantry. They serve approximately 400 households each week. No one is turned away. She said, “The Baraboo community is amazing. They show up and support one another, and us.”

All who come are provided food, no questions asked. With a robust team of volunteers, the organization, their mission statement says, “treats every individual with dignity and respect while addressing food scarcity issues at hand.”

Kelli Kluge is involved with Baraboo Community Heroes, providing safety education to area youth. She has been involved in that program since joining the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department. A proud single mom, she’s also very involved locally with 4-H, her church, and other Baraboo volunteer projects.

Bonilla was in the Baraboo High School class of 1993. She had a nice prom.

“I have that special memory and want others a chance to have a special memory of their own.”

Come adult prom night, they’ll get that chance, punch in hand, feet dancing to the music of a loving community coming together.