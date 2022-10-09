 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After months of work, it’s time to play in Sumpter

Bluffview Community Park Grand Opening

Children eagerly cut the ribbon to play at Sumpter's newest park, Bluffview Community Park. 

Children can now cavort with kites. Parents can picnic. Teens can talk under tall trees.

Residents of Sauk County have a new park in the town of Sumpter. This past weekend there was a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for Bluffview Community Park, located at E11073 Center Road in Sumpter.

“The Bluffview community expressed the need to the county,” said Matt Stieve, Sauk County’s parks manager. “This wonderful park will give the residents a communal place to enjoy the outdoors, while getting exercise and spending time with family and friends.”

Bluffview Community Park playground

Sumpter's newest park totals 3.58 acres and includes an accessible playground, walking path, gathering and picnic areas, tree canopy restoration, and native pollinator plantings. 

Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber concurred. “We hope that this will give kids the opportunity to get off the couch and go outside to play with their schoolmates.”

Ground was broken for the park in early April after input from community members about what they wanted in a park. “Because of Bluffview’s location, there is very little quality outdoor recreation within walking distance for residents,” Stieve said. Bluffview closes that gap.

Groundbreaking ceremony held at new park

The park totals 3.58 acres and includes an accessible playground, walking path, gathering and picnic areas, tree canopy restoration, and native pollinator plantings. “It gives residents something to be proud of,” Stieve said. “It’s an outstanding facility.”

Bluffview Community Park Opens

Local children enjoy the new park Bluffview Community Park in Sumpter. 

The site was designed by Minneapolis-based Damon Farber Landscape Architects. It was constructed by Madison’s Joe Daniels Construction Company.

Sauk County worked with local constituents using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CL) CLOSE funds for public facilities to pay for the park. The funds are being used with grant administration assistance from Vierbicher, a firm based in Reedsburg.

Stieve is quick to point out that the Sauk County Parks and Recreation Department is actively improving the park system with an eye toward the future as part of its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. One of the most exciting projects is at White Mound County Park. Construction will begin there in 2023 to vastly improve the equestrian campground and trails.

Meanwhile, Bluffview Park will be a place for 700 local residents to have an outdoor space for themselves.

Pastor Mike Plautz, of the nearby Bluffview Center of Hope Church, said at the grand opening, "It gives the children hope."

"It's a blessing for this community," Plautz said. 

Children of Sumpter count down to cut the ribbon and play in their new park, Bluffview Community Park. 

 

