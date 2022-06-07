Al Behrman 5th graders have end of year lunch to honor school's namesake

Al Behrman's legacy at the school named after him will live on forever, including one of his requests that continues to be granted.

Fifth grade students at Al Behrman Elementary School enjoyed a free lunch on June 7, which was their last day at the school. This is a yearly tradition that has been active for 20 years, as a tribute to Behrman and a fund named in his honor.

The Al Behrman Fund is managed by the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin (CFSCW), a philanthropic organization based in Baraboo. Since the fund was established in 2002, the school has received over $75,000 in grants and currently stands at $155,000, according to CFSCW Executive Director Robin Whyte.

"As part of his estate plans, before he died (on Feb. 12, 2002 at 70), he set up instructions to create a fund with the Community Foundation upon his death," said Whyte. "He left $90,000, his estate, to start this fund, and left a list of instructions on how the funds can be used."

Whyte, along with Baraboo School District communications director Liz Crammond, said Behrman wanted the funds strictly used for the school, including for field trips, special projects, programs, equipment, and the annual fifth grade lunch along with other celebratory events.

Behrman, a lifelong city resident who returned after a stint in the U.S. Navy, donated and volunteered throughout his life at the school, which was named South Elementary School before being named for Behrman.

"He wanted to be able to give back, and at the time, he made a very concerted effort to volunteer his time there (South Elementary)," said Crammond. "He would volunteer multiple days a week throughout the building in different classrooms, doing all kinds of different things."

Crammond added that Behrman built a strong relationship with the school and the community through his volunteer efforts.

The lunch was held at the Al. Ringling Brewery in downtown Baraboo, where students were served chicken tenders with fries while a local musician played guitar and staff members provided more learning for the students about their hometown.

"The Al. Ringling Brewery staff are educating the students on some of the local circus history and ties that the Ringling brothers had to the community," said Crammond.