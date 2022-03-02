Al. Ringling Theatre set to launch season

While still focusing on the arts, Al. Ringling Theatre Live Events Manager Zak Wolff said part of the planned season announcement set for Saturday will be an explanation of a goal to shift more toward local performances and community support.

“I want us not only to be an arts organization specifically looking toward promoting art, but I want us to also be a place where everyone feels welcome and it’s inclusive,” Wolff said.

Part of the celebration will include the debut of a recently donated Steinway piano. Open to the public, the event will host a dedication concert by professional pianist Thomas Kasdorf and a short presentation of staff, along with the theatre’s plans for the year.

A goal of the season is to provide “affordable” entertainment, Wolff said, which means the incorporation of more local artists’ shows. While there will be performers from Dane County, a number of them will be from Sauk County and Baraboo.

“I think the best direction for the theatre is to find a way in which we can integrate the community into the organization as much as possible,” Wolff said. “What I’m really strongly working on is ‘How do I integrate the community while also making sure we run as a business and that we’re able to financially support our staff, our employees and navigate a pandemic?’”

Wolff will outline his goals in more detail during the season announcement event. A specific aim he has is to include more involvement of children, who will be able to adjust to stage work. He wants to foster their excitement for the performing arts by working with dance companies and choirs throughout the schools.

One of the standout events planned is a December gala, Wolff said. They have teamed up with Morning Joy which focuses on grief and grief counseling. The gala will be held in honor of healthcare employees for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They will host singer Kyle Tomlinson, a finalist from Britain’s Got Talent, during the gala.

“It was great because I wanted to make sure that healthcare workers really were acknowledged for a lot of the sacrifices,” Wolff said. “They’ve been working hours way beyond expectations to help us navigate this pandemic and get through.”

According to the theatre website, any visitors are required to wear masks in public spaces. The exception is while eating items from the concessions offerings in their seats. The site notes that the theatre provides masks for anyone who does not have one. Decisions regarding COVID-19 precautions are based on guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Sauk County Health Department.

While the virus has created a separate struggle for venues like the theatre, one which is financial versus the stress and health effects on those working in hospitals, Wolff said he can see light at the end of dark days.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” Wolff said. “I just have to believe that coming out of this period of what feels like darkness, there has to be a bright future moving forward.”

