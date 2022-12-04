An album sale with ties to Sauk City to top the charts

Record collectors should rock 'n roll on over to a retail pop-up shop in Madison this coming week if they want first dibs on a collection of vinyl to top the charts.

It’s there that over 45,000 albums will be for sale at $2 each. The vast collection of vinyl was donated to Agrace by Jim Kirchstein, founder of Sauk City’s legendary Cuca Records. The sale lasts one week, beginning Sunday, Dec. 4, to Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1922 S. Stoughton Road in Madison.

Agrace, a non-profit, community-supported healthcare organization provides personal care, adult daytime care, supportive care, hospice care, and grief support to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying, or grieving.

The Kirchstein family donated the records to Agrace to support their efforts.

“We are excited to be able to pass on a piece of Jim Kirchstein’s legacy to other local music fans,” said Katie O’Grady, retail business manager at Agrace Thrift Store. “Jim built his reputation by recording and promoting Wisconsin music and it seems fitting that his personal collection would go to other music lovers.”

Kirchstein founded Cuca Records as an indie record label in Sauk City in 1959 and produced LPs and 45s until the early 1970s. With the slogan “World’s Largest Line of Old Time Music,” Cuca was noted for producing many polka and ethnic musicians including Alvin Styczynski, Verne Meisner, Syl Liebl, the Edelweiss Stars, Roger Bright, the Goose Island Ramblers, and many others.

Cuca’s recording of “Mule Skinner Blues,” by The Fendermen, rose to No. 5 on the Billboard charts in 1960. The recording sold over 1 million copies. Cuca’s recording of the tune “Spring,” by Birdleg and Pauline, rose to No. 18 on the rhythm and blues chart.

Not only did Kirchstein record albums, he collected them. The collection of 45,000-plus is eclectic.

“We are seeing rock, country, jazz, blues, and Americana,” O’Grady said of the albums for sale. “Shoppers will recognize albums from artists like Olivia Newton-John, Stevie Wonder, Oscar Peterson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Ross, and more.”

Also, with Kirchstein’s deep ties to Wisconsin’s music scene, albums from the likes of Margaret Sather, Syl Groeschl, and the Howie Sturtz Orchestra will be available.

The Cuca Record Collection forms part of the Wisconsin Music Archives, a non-circulating special collection in the Mills Music Library at UW-Madison. That’s how important Kirchstein, and the music he surrounded himself with, is to Wisconsin’s music heritage.

“The first album I ever bought was Eric Clapton’s ‘Unplugged,’” O’Grady reminisced. “I heard the track ‘Tears in Heaven’ and learned the story behind it. I knew I needed to have the whole album.”

The stories the albums can tell in the Kirchstein collection, now on sale, are many. The stories will continue to be told. Someone at the sale, perhaps, checks out with a John Check and the Wisconsin Dutchmen’s album “The Polka Festival Show.” Or, perhaps, Cuca Records’ recording of Don Peachey playing “Doodle Doo.”

The stories will play on in homes far and wide. From a small recording studio in Sauk City decades ago, to tomorrow – the songs still resonate. The albums awaiting another spin on another turntable.

The sale proceeds will fund Agrace’s health care services across southern Wisconsin. Agrace operates four thrift stores in Madison and Janesville that supports Agrace’s mission.