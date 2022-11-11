An unforgettable family-friendly play about dementia comes to Prairie du Sac

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, that number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In 2020, COVID-19 contributed to a 17% increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths. Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia.

Numbers can be numbing, but putting human faces to these statistics can bring about a deeper understanding. CLIMB Theatre, a youth-centered organization that uses theatre to teach social-emotional learning in a way that is intentionally intersectional, knows this.

During November, which is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, the theatre group is traveling through Wisconsin, presenting ‘Grandpa and Lucy,’ an Alzheimer’s awareness play, in partnership with the Aging and Disability Resources Center of Eagle County. The grouop is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Their Sauk County performance will take place at Grand Avenue Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Alzheimer’s not only affects the victim, but those who love them. Grandparents, mothers, fathers, aunts, cousins, sisters, brothers, friends and more are all affected by the progressive disease.

“I hope that audiences will gain more comfort with aging, while learning how diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, should not be a barrier to continuing to interact with those diagnosed with the disease,” said Anton Jones. Jones is the artistic director and CEO of CLIMB Theatre. He also wrote the play, adapted from the children’s book, written by Edie Weinstein.

Jones continued, “I hope that by applying and exercising the skills of empathy and resiliency during the performance, that the communities sharing in the experience can navigate the journey together, should they find that need in the present or the future.”

The event is free and open to the public. The play is suitable for intergenerational audiences, ages 5 and older. There will be a talkback after the performance.

Tazrae Jemeli Song’ony, based in Minneapolis, is an actor in the production. A highlight in performing, Song’ony said, is “seeing the connections and healing this piece can create for families and caretakers that have been affected by the reality of Alzheimer’s.” The piece helps bring peace. Song’ony continued, “This piece breathes life into hard realities and carrying those realities is powerful, yet heavy.”

The original children’s book started as a Girl Scout Silver Award project. Edie Weinstein wrote it as a ninth-grader at Visitation High School in St. Paul, Minnesota. She wanted to write it to make it more enjoyable for young people to talk to their relatives, or other older friends, who have dementia.

CLIMB’s Anton Jones adapted Weinstein’s book and began touring in 2019.

“While circumstances might change once diagnosed,” Jones said, “I hope we don’t let the circumstances became barriers to our shared experiences.”

About 10% of Americans, age 65 and older, have Alzheimer’s. Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women. On average, people with Alzheimer’s live between three and 11 years after diagnosis.

“We need to understand the role patience and connection play when caring for someone with Alzheimer’s,” said Song’ony. “We need to meet the individual in whatever reality they are in and show patience and love.”