The upcoming state budget could feature "historic investments" in the state's healthcare system, which inevitably would cause a rippling effect in counties, municipalities, and medical facilities.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the potential healthcare investments in the budget on March 2. Areas covered include: Medicaid expansion, mental health, substance abuse, infant mortality prevention, crisis management, long-term care, and medical staffing.

Gov. Tony Evers referred to the upcoming state budget as a "breakthrough budget," according to the DHS release.

Mile Bluff Medical Center, a Juneau County provider whose main hospital is in Mauston with a few clinics in other areas of the county and Lake Delton, offered insight on what potential budget initiatives could mean for its services.

"The additional funding could potentially allow Mile Bluff to expand its services in certain areas, particularly those addressed in the budget, and provide more access to affordable healthcare for seniors and low-income individuals/families," said Mile Bluff CEO Dara Bartels in a statement.

Bartels added that the COVID-19 pandemic has "highlighted the increased need for mental health services." Mile Bluff may look to invest in mental health programs that it previously did not have the ability to do with increased state investment, according to Bartels.

"This could help to address the limited resources that Mile Bluff currently has for mental health services, and increase access to these vital services," said Bartels in her statement.

She also addressed the potential long-term-care state investments, saying that Mile Bluff could benefit from the offsetting of higher costs for staffing and care with regard to seniors. However, she said staffing will remain a challenge for long-term senior care, as well as regulation.

Grant funding for healthcare staff education is "a start", according to Bartels, but she said that more funds may be necessary to revitalize passion for work in the field. She advocated for more initiatives at the state level for medical training and education.

"As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, there will be a growing need for skilled healthcare professionals," said Bartels in her statement.

Treemanisha Stewart, the health officer in Sauk County, described Evers's budget proposal with regard to health as "upstream thinking." She said that the investments in various areas will provide "better outcomes in the community" but also was uncertain what the proposals would mean with respect to the tax levy in the county.

"It's hard to budget when you can't have an increase in your budget because of the tax levy rules and provisions," said Stewart. "The plans that he has put in place, specifically to public health and the broader impacts are long overdue."

Mental health investments are crucial at the county level due to "astronomical" waiting lists for such care services, according to Stewart. She added that there is a shortage of mental health specialists, and health practitioners as a whole, in the area and the current staff is "stretched to the max."

"We need a 'right-now' fix and we need a 'long-term' fix," said Stewart about healthcare staffing.

Health department officials in Columbia, Dodge, and Juneau counties have not responded to requests for comment. The Wisconsin Hospital Association is scheduled to respond on March 8.