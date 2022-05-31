Area man arrested after crash, gun threat in Ironton

An area man was arrested Sunday after police said he crashed a stolen vehicle in the town of Ironton and carried firearms onto the porch of a nearby occupied residence.

Matthew T. Krumpos, 22, does not have a permanent address but has ties to both Baraboo and Portage, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

According to initial information released by the Sheriff’s Office, Krumpos was driving a vehicle stolen from a Lake Delton residence southbound along La Rue Road near Frank Road when he failed to take a corner and hit the west side ditch. He then drove back on to the road before crossing the centerline and going into the east side ditch and became stuck in a field.

Krumpos then walked to the nearby home, Meister said, with a long gun and a handgun while the resident called authorities about the crash.

When a deputy arrived, Krumpos listened to commands to drop the long gun, but then ran out of sight along a side of the house while still carrying the handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy heard a single shot, which was fired into the home, before Krumpos reappeared. The deputy was able to arrest him and he was taken to Sauk County Jail.

Meister said the Sheriff’s Office is recommending “numerous” charges to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, such as endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Krumpos was also detained due to a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Lake Delton Police Department, who are still investigating Krumpos. He may receive additional charges as a result, Meister said.

