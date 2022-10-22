Area painter has mural featured at Ochsner Park Zoo entrance

The Ochsner Park Zoo entrance received a massive aesthetic boost from a local artist over the weekend.

Marie Homolkova-Michalek, a Baraboo resident and native of Czech Republic, painted a mural featuring 16 different animals from the zoo on two wood planks that was installed on the sides of the entrance to the facility on Oct. 20. Homolkova-Michalek and her husband, Pavel Michalek, along with other volunteers with the zoo, assisted with installation.

"It's really nice to be able to support the zoo and be able to use some of my talents that people tend to find interesting and share it with everybody," said Homolkova-Michalek, who is one of the docents for Friends of the Baraboo Zoo, a local nonprofit that raises funds to support the Ochsner Park Zoo.

Amber Giddings, the president of Friends of the Baraboo Zoo, said that the mural adds a unique and unforgettable element to the facility. She explained that the docent program is a volunteer program in which people utilize a strong skill of theirs to benefit the zoo.

Docents for Friends of Baraboo Zoo Anyone interested in becoming a docent for the Friends of Baraboo Zoo can either reach out to the "Friends of the Baraboo Zoo" or "Ochsner Park Zoo" Facebook pages or contact organization president Amber Giddings at (608) 393-7206.

"I think what this adds is the feel we're trying to create," said Giddings. "We want something to look at and something to take a picture against. When you walk up, right away you are like, 'Wow!' Even in ten years, if you haven't made it back to the zoo, you'll still remember."

The new entrance mural was inspired by the different animals exhibited at the zoo. Homolkova-Michalek and another area artist both agreed on her idea for the mural and she began work on her project in July. She said that the mural took roughly two months to complete, having to allocate time to work on it during nights and weekends away from her full-time job as a mortgage company trainer.

"It was whenever I could spare some time, that I would go and work on it," said Homolkova-Michalek, who also expressed gratitude to volunteers and city residents Pam and Ron Cowen, whom she said allowed her to work on the project in their garage.

The Cowens helped her install the mural as well and she said they were "a huge part of this project". Giddings said that the Cowens painted a set of bears of varying size for the zoo for guests to compare their physical size to them.

Animals featured on the mural include a black bear, Mexican grey wolf, Arctic fox, snowy owl, llama, and a Ball python snake.

"I'm floored," said Giddings of Homolkova-Michalek's artwork. "This takes a lot of time and effort and talent. When we started to talk about this, we had the pictures that the city had looked at pre-COVID for the entrance. It lines up with the columns of the entrance."

Giddings added that Homolkova-Michalek heard the conversations regarding entrance aesthetics at the zoo and was inspired to create the mural.

"I don't think we could ask for anything more beautiful," said Giddings.

Homolkova-Michalek and Giddings both discussed constructing another mural for a different area of the zoo at a later time.