Area residents, including Ukraine natives, rally in Lake Delton

Residents of Wisconsin Dells and other area communities gathered in Lake Delton Sunday to support Ukraine in its battle against the invasion from neighboring Russia.

Dozens of people, including numerous Ukraine natives, attended the Come Stand with Ukraine rally at the corner of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Munroe Avenue. Attendees were served various food and drink items and made donations for supplies that will go to Ukrainian communities in need of them.

"Wisconsin Dells really is a beautiful melting pot," said rally organizer Kelsey Bilyk through social media. "We've been a home to thousands of Ukrainians and Eastern Europeans over the years. They've helped build and support our city's economy and now is the time for local businesses and our community to show our support for them."

The rally featured many Ukrainian flags and signs in support of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and repudiating Russia President Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion. People also held signs calling for peace in Ukraine and explaining their personal connections to the country. Ukrainian music played during the event as well.

Ukraine natives expressed their heartbreak for the situation in the country, praise for Zelenskyy and disdain for Putin.

"It's terrible," said Dells resident and Ukraine native Yuliia Savitska-Schick. "My family is from Mariupol, (Ukraine) and I haven't had any connection for four days, probably, right now. They don't have electricity, power, heater, water."

Savitska-Schick also talked about the stalled evacuations from Mariupol after Russia broke a cease-fire that would allow citizens a path to escape the city. She returned to the Dells from Ukraine on January 26 after spending roughly a month visiting her family.

"All my friends are living horrors there, hiding under bombshells, in basements," said Baraboo resident and Lugansk, Ukraine native Olga Maslova. "Everyone is suffering, but kids who are dying right now in Ukraine, my heart just breaks for them and we just wish this stops. We're trying to help them, pray for them and support all of them and hopefully it will be over soon."

Lana Barabash and Luba Burdyk, both Dells residents, are natives of Mykolaiv (or Nikolaev), Ukraine, and held a large Ukrainian flag at the rally. Both of them have family members there.

Burdyk was very critical of Putin while expressing her uncertainty for the future of Ukraine. Her grandmother, aunt and brother still reside in Ukraine, as well as other aunts, uncles in cousins near Kyiv, the country's capital.

"I can't really tell what is going to happen," said Burdyk. "Nobody knows, unfortunately. Everybody is just hoping it is going to end soon and somebody is just going to stop that crazy little man who is in charge of everything. For my family there, they just take it not like normal, but they're living their lives and now, they're just used to it. They're just surviving."

She added that the government of Ukraine is doing an "incredible job" and has been fighting for over a week to keep Russian forces from taking over Nikolaev. Zelenskyy is a hero to Burdyk and she is confident he will lead Ukraine to victory.

"It's really hard," said Barabash. "First of all, it's hard for me that I'm here and there's no way I can go there and help my family right now."

Barabash, whose parents live in Nikolaev, lauded Zelenskyy for his leadership in Ukraine's fight against the invasion, but did express her desire for assistance from other countries. She also expressed sympathy for citizens of Russia who are "suffering because of their government."

"He is doing an amazing job," she said of Zelenskyy. "I think a lot of people did not expect that from him. Most politics said he was going to escape, but he's an iron man. He is the best leader."

Food included medivnyk, a Ukrainian honey cake topped with berries, as well as Bigos, a Polish sausage and sauerkraut dish. Cookies, cupcakes and other sweets were decorated with Ukraine flag-covered frosting and pizza was delivered from Pizza Lab in Wisconsin Dells.