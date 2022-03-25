Area Vietnam veterans honored at two ceremonies

Guy Svehlek did not receive a warm welcome when coming home from a tour of the Vietnam War in 1972.

“I was the first soldier released from the plane,” Svehlek said. “I said, ‘I’m going down to kiss the ground.’ There was a huge party of people hollering and screaming and I was honored to be there.”

The group turned out to be antiwar protesters.

“I went down to the bottom of the stairs and was going to kiss the ground,” Svehlek said. “I started getting little pelts on my sleeves and my shirt and my head. I looked up and I was being spit on, and I found out I was in the middle of a riot. It wasn’t real pretty for me.”

Fifty years later, Svehlek was honored at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 9387 — the Wisconsin Dells post of the organization — in one of two ceremonies put on by the local chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for Vietnam War veterans.

Svehlek said it was “comforting and rewarding” to be honored at the VFW 9387 ceremony. He added that he appreciates the efforts from the Reedsburg-based Fay-Robinson Chapter of NSDAR.

The chapter held events to honor area Vietnam War veterans on March 16 and March 23 at the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 in Wisconsin Dells. The first event was for VFW 9387. A week later, members of American Legion Post 187 were honored.

A few of the veterans were members of both organizations.

“We signed up when the declaration was made by President Barack Obama at the time that there would be a 50th anniversary of Vietnam War commemoration,” said Sandy Snow, regent of the Fay-Robinson Chapter. “We joined as a partner to the commemoration and therefore, it is our privilege as a partner to award pins of significance to Vietnam veterans. A pin showing the recognition for their service, but also a certificate indicating that they are now being bestowed this award based on the commemoration.”

Larry Randall, a former U.S. Navy Second Class Petty Officer, spent one year in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 after being assigned to a Navy Seabee battalion, which is a construction unit responsible for building temporary or permanent infrastructure.

Randall, who was recognized at the American Legion ceremony, said battalion members are not involved in combat unless necessary, which is they are still provided ammunition.

“Seabees carry tools and they carry an ammo belt and a rifle,” Randall said. “We fight, we work, and we build.”

His battalion was sent to the country to build barracks for soldiers, among other necessities. Randall also said he was sent to Okinawa, Japan, a year earlier to build barracks for U.S. Marine Corp. trainees for Vietnam.

Randall received a quiet reception upon coming home. He said there was not a lot of open arms. He said a Badger Honor Flight in 2020 gave him more reception than his initial homecoming. Randall added that he did not receive any ridicule or scorn for his war efforts, but was quick to put his war memories behind him and begin work.

LaVern Davis is a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the board of the USS Coral Sea, a Vietnam War aircraft carrier. He said that he and his fellow servicemen were part of the May 1972 mining of Haiphong harbor.

“Nothing, we just came home,” Davis said of his homecoming reception. “Didn’t even wear our uniforms. Family met us, but nobody else did. Took 50 years to recognize us.”

Despite the frigid reception immediately after the war, Davis said the experience of coming home is something close friends didn’t get to have.

Davis said two high school friends of his were killed in Vietnam by land mines. Another friend of Davis, Thomas E. Dunlap, a commander, went missing in action during a flight. Davis’ wife researched information that eventually showed evidence of his death.

Jerry Boyer, another VFW member, was given his pin by his great-granddaughter, who came with Boyer’s son, Jeffery. Jeffery Boyer expressed his frustration for why his father was being recognized for his service by his great-granddaughter instead of immediately following his tour in Vietnam.

“We feel it’s a real privilege when they do come out and ask for the acknowledgement that we give them the pin and the recognition to welcome them home,” Snow, with the Fay-Robinson Chapter, said.

Betsy Grant, the vice regent of the chapter, was married to a Vietnam veteran. She said the chapter finds Vietnam veterans through American Legion, VFW and Marine Corps groups.

“It’s a nice thing to have us acknowledge them and someone outside of their fellow veterans,” Grant said. “They’re being acknowledged by the other veterans in their groups, including some veterans who did not fight in Vietnam. It’s a special night for them and sometimes they say to us, ‘Nobody ever thanked me’. It’s a great opportunity for us to make them feel appreciated.”