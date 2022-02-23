Arrest made in catalytic converter theft

An Elroy man was arrested after an investigation into the theft of several catalytic converters from a Hillsboro business.

According to a release from Sheriff John Spears of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:32 a.m. Feb. 9 the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft of several catalytic converters from United Cooperative in rural Hillsboro.

“A suspect used a cutting tool to remove the catalytic converters from several vehicles of the company’s fleet,” Spears said. “An investigation was begun by the sheriff’s office. By the end of the same day, all of the stolen catalytic converters were recovered, and Joseph B. Hodge, age 36, of Elroy, was identified as the suspect.”

The Sheriff’s Office and the Elroy Police Department executed a search warrant the following day for a residence on Main Street in Elroy, recovering further evidence in the investigation, but Hodge was not located during the execution of the warrant.

On Feb. 11, the Elroy Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and identified Hodge as a passenger in the vehicle. Hodge was placed under arrest. During the stop law enforcement discovered methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Hodge is facing two counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of misdemeanor theft and four counts of criminal damage to property. He is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance March 2 at the Vernon County Courthouse.

Hodge’s arrest comes several months after law enforcement in Juneau County arrested five people in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts, with police finding connections to methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in those investigations.

During the investigation the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, with the aid of the Elroy Police Department and other local law enforcement, arrested Dylan Belk, Dustin Belk, Katelynn McDonald, Kyle Hendricks and Christopher Housworth.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

