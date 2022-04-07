Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man charged with Lake Delton armed robbery

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Illinois man who has been charged with armed robbery in the parking lot of the Outlets at the Dells in Lake Delton.

Adam A. Lujano, 39, of Rankin, faces a maximum prison sentence of 42 years with 19 years of extended supervision and fines up to $120,000 for charges of armed robbery with threat of force, theft of property up to $5,000 and fleeing an officer.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued the arrest warrant March 25.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police officers were called to the outlet strip just before 2 p.m. March 23 by a caller who reported that a man later identified as Lujano had threatened him with a gun while actively stealing tools from a work truck he uses to operate the company Beaver Glass of Reedsburg.

The man said he had been hired by one of the stores for repairs. He had been returning to his truck for tools when he noticed Lujano had pulled a truck beside his and was stealing tools from a compartment of his work truck.

The man said he kicked Lujano in the back and Lujano fell into one of the truck doors. When he got back up, Lujano allegedly pulled what looked like a black, semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and said, “Let’s see how tough you are now” as he aimed it at the man.

The caller said he then backed away and called 911 as Lujano continued to steal tools and put them in his truck.

Items reported stolen included two hammer drills, two sawzalls, a parts container, a belt sander, jig saw, multi tool, skill saw, brad nailer, batteries, two impact drivers, a ratchet set, two drill drivers and miscellaneous drill bits, nails, saw blades and other hardware. In total, more than $4,000 in tools was taken.

An officer arrived and drew his gun as he attempted to make a traffic stop on Lujano. A woman, later identified as Javanni M. Esteves, ran out of the TJ Maxx store and got into the passenger side. Another responding officer saw her get in and noticed items fall from the truck, which has a sticker that reads, “fully insured” on the back.

Lujano drove away. Officers chased the truck at speeds up to 120 mph along Highway 12 before ending their pursuit.

They found the items that fell from the truck; a debit card and some paperwork. Both had Lujano’s name on them.

According to the complaint, the Mauston Police Department also had been investigating “several thefts” in the city earlier that day.

Video footage from Manthy’s Salvage Yard around 11 a.m. that day showed Lujano in the same shoes the caller had reported as “bright” and a black jacket with a green stripe with the green truck with the sticker on the back. An hour later, Esteves had reportedly cashed a check from the business at the Bank of Mauston, where she provided an Illinois photo ID with her name on it. Esteves has not been charged in Sauk County Circuit Court in relation to the alleged thefts, according to online court records.

During their investigation, authorities also found social media profiles for Lujano and Esteves. Lujano posted a photo of the Blues Brothers statue outside of Denny’s restaurant in Lake Delton, which was dated the same day the robbery took place.

According to court records, Lujano was convicted of felony vehicle hijacking in June 2019 in Will County, Illinois, which adds a modifier and potentially longer imprisonment to his sentence if convicted in Sauk County.

