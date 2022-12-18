As Circus World’s elephants are set to retire, protesters ask to stop using them

At a recent Wisconsin Historical Society board meeting in Madison, a protester from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had a sign reading “Elephants beaten and chained for Circus World.” Another protester’s sign read, “Revamp like Ringling: Stop using animals.” Still another read, “Wisconsin Historical Society: End animal acts at Circus World.”

The Wisconsin Historical Society owns Baraboo’s Circus World. It is operated by the non-profit Circus World Museum Foundation.

PETA, an animal rights non-profit organization founded in 1980 that reports to have more than 9 million members globally. Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president, contends that “cruelty is the star of the show at Circus World Museum, which plans to continue forcing ailing elephants and other animals to perform demeaning tricks in front of noisy crowds.”

Currently, Circus World has two elephants, Isa and Viola. They are set to retire after the summer of 2023, but not before Circus World has a season-long celebration to honor them. Scott O’Donnell, Circus World’s executive director, stated, “We want to host a retirement celebration befitting the biggest stars of the circus. Plans are underway to pay tribute to their legacy.”

Further, O’Donnell stated, “The elephants’ retirement is the culmination of a five-year plan created in conjunction with their care team, leading veterinary experts specializing in elephant species, and Wisconsin Historical Society leadership.”

Elephants have been members of the Baraboo community, as part of the Ringling Brothers Circus, since 1888. Elephants have called Baraboo home, through the years, since. The first elephants in Baraboo were Babe and Fannie.

PETA, during the public comment portion of the recent board meeting, called on the Wisconsin Historical Society to ban using animals at Circus World. As Reitman said in a recent press release, ban “the archaic live animal acts immediately,” and urges audiences “to stay away from Circus World Museum until it chooses kindness over cruelty.”

“The animals with us receive the best care and are beloved,” O’Donnell said. “Our love for the animals has always guided our time with them.”

Isa and Viola are aging elephants. They give rides to Circus World guests during the summer and perform under the circus’ big top under the watchful eye of longtime elephant trainer Armando Royal.

PETA contends that both elephants, this past summer, were forced to perform grueling tricks, “despite suffering from chronically swollen feet and other symptoms of painful foot and joint problems.”

Circus World is licensed through the Wisconsin State Veterinarian office, and the elephants, O’Donnell states, receive comprehensive inspections, monthly health inspections, and annual unannounced evaluations conducted by the USDA.

“We recently brought in an additional third-party large animal veterinarian,” O’Donnell said, “with special expertise in elephant care to complete a full evaluation of the elephants.” The elephants were found, the report highlighted, to be in excellent physical and mental health.”

The veterinarian who completed the report was Julia Napier, of Des Moines, Iowa. Currently a telemedicine consultant with FirstVet, previous veterinarian experience includes working at Omaha, Nebraska’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium; the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana; Zoo New England in Boston, Massachusetts; and other animal-related facilities throughout the country.

That report, the Circus World Museum Animal Wellness Assessment Report, released in July of 2022, stated no major concerns, in regard to the animal’s welfare. Further, it found that the elephants “appeared to be in excellent physical and mental health.” O’Donnell noted that the report has not been asked for by PETA.

Another issue PETA has is the retirement facility where the Circus World elephants will be sent. The elephants will retire to the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo, Oklahoma, a non-profit organization where, O’Donnell said, “They will live with the rest of their herd on 200 acres of grass in enriching natural environments.”

PETA says the facility, owned by Carson and Barnes Circus, is where elephants “are chained, bred, and exploited for photo ops and other forms of entertainment.” According to a PETA Carson and Barnes Circus Fact Sheet, as recent as March 2022, the USDA cited Carson and Barnes for failing to ensure the safety of Endangered Ark visitors during public contact with the elephants in their care.

PETA noted that Carson and Barnes has been cited by more than 100 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

Attempts to reach the Endangered Ark Foundation and Carson and Barnes Circus for comment were unsuccessful.

“The elephants receive 24/7 monitoring, daily enrichment activities, and monthly foot care during their time with us,” O’Donnell said.

Both Asian elephants at Circus World are in their 50s, while the average life expectancy of an Asian elephant is about 48 years old. Their final season at Circus World is next year.

“It’s a fitting tribute from a community that has embraced and celebrated elephants for more than a century,” O’Donnell said. “We hope children of all ages will visit during the summer ahead and spend time with these cherished ladies.”