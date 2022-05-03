Bail set at $1M for two Baraboo men accused of child sexual assault, exploitation

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $1 million cash bond Friday for two Baraboo men accused of sexually assaulting a child over more than year and making videos of the assaults.

Keith A. D. Whiting, 28, and Samuel R. Walter, 27, appeared in court Friday, each facing felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child exploitation. Walter was charged with exploitation as a party to a crime.

Screnock ordered the bond for each man separately with the conditions that they have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. A condition of Walter’s bail is that he also have no contact with Whiting.

Whiting, who also has a connection to a Merrimac address, turned himself into the courthouse April 21, according to the criminal complaint, after a warrant was issued April 14 for his arrest in connection to possession of child sexual abuse imagery. Walter was arrested on a warrant in the following days.

According to the criminal complaint against both Whiting and Walter:

A person in a personal craft along the Baraboo River called police after finding a duffel bag in the water near a bridge along State Highway 113, slightly north of the Little Iowa public boat launch. The person opened the bag to find three laptops, roughly eight cell phones, external hard drives and other electronic storage devices, which prompted the call to the Baraboo Police Department.

Chief Mark Schauf met with the person, who said the bag was weighed down with brick or concrete and that it had to be dragged onto land.

Det. Erik Oakeson noted in the complaint that the bag did not seem to have much wear or any build up of sediment from the river, indicating it had been placed in the water recently. Police found there was also a smart watch in the bag. The watch was working, as well as a cell phone. Detectives found the passcodes for the devices were Walter’s birthday and that information on the watch showed it belonged to Whiting.

Officers were able to access data on SD cards pulled from a computer, which contained video files of Whiting and Walter engaging in various acts of sexual assault and grooming of a prepubescent child, beginning when the child was 12 years old, the complaint said.

Video files had dates spanning from February 2019 to January 2020. The men in the video were identified as Whiting and Walter while the child, who would have been 12 and 13 years old at the time the videos were taken, was also eventually identified.

Whiting had been charged in early April with four counts of child pornography possession after police received a cybertip that Whiting had used Snapchat, an app used to share videos and photos which disappear after seen, to share images of naked, prepubescent children. There were also files found of children being assaulted, which were connected to Whiting’s Discord account, an instant messaging service which uses individual “servers” for subscribers to share messages, according to the complaint.

Walter told police when questioned that he knew the child’s age and that the videos were only for personal use and he never posted or shared them with anyone else, the complaint said. Walter said Whiting never shared any Discord channels with him or any content of other nude children or children being sexually assaulted, according to the complaint.

Both Walter and Whiting are scheduled to return to court June 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

