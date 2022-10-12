Baraboo agrees to form joint emergency district

If the other four potential members of the proposed Baraboo Area Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District unanimously approve a draft intergovernmental agreement and bylaws as Baraboo City Council members did Tuesday, local fire and ambulance services will be combined.

Ald. Joel Petty, who serves on the Baraboo Ambulance Commission and as the chairperson of the committee formed to consolidate the two departments, said there has been a multistep process to arrive at a tentative final agreement.

“Throughout the course of that there were a number of different drafts, a number of different reviews,” Petty said. “It’s extremely thorough.”

It could be a fluid document depending on how other communities want to proceed, Petty said.

“I don’t really know if there is a final document because this is a document that potentially could be amended down the road,” Petty said.

The intergovernmental agreement combines the Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Baraboo Fire Department into one entity. With this change, personnel will share space as they have been for roughly a year and will likely cross-train personnel to respond to all kinds of emergencies.

The city of Baraboo, the village of West Baraboo and the towns of Baraboo, Fairfield and Greenfield will be members of the joint district. The new district cannot be realized until each of the potential members approves of an identical intergovernmental agreement.

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service had seven municipal members. With this change, the towns of Excelsior and Sumpter will no longer receive services from them after declining to become members of the joint district.

A new commission will be formed to oversee the district. Each member municipality has representation on the commission. Mayor Rob Nelson pointed to the consolidation change as a shift in the power dynamic as well. There will be four votes from the city of Baraboo. Because passage of any measure requires at least six votes out of a total of eight, more than one municipality would need to agree with Baraboo.

“The city does cede a little bit of authority in this agreement,” Nelson said. “The city won’t be able to do anything on its own; the townships or the village won’t be able to do anything on their own. Any significant change is going to require six of those eight members to reach a consensus.”

A personnel board will oversee employment for the district, from hiring and firing to disciplinary actions, much like the Baraboo Police and Fire Commission does for the city.

If a municipality declined to be part of the combined fire and ambulance district, it could still enter into a contract with the commission for one or both of its services.

Baraboo has also been planning new facilities for emergency personnel. There are currently plans underway to build one or two new stations within Baraboo. Discussion about the buildings has evolved to consideration of having two buildings rather than one: one main station and a satellite station, each on an opposite side of the city.

City officials have said they are hopeful to be able to begin construction in 2024.

Ald. Jason Kent expressed concerns over budget plans laid out in the intergovernmental plan, specifically that there may need to be more policy outlined in the contract, but said the current outline is manageable and supported moving forward.

“There have been a number of lawyers who have been looking at this, so I don’t think this is final,” Kent said. “But I think this is the initial starting point to get this district in place.”