Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells schools cancelled on Tuesday due to weather

The Baraboo School District has announced that all schools will be closed on Feb. 22. The forecasted inclement weather, which includes snow and freezing rain, is the reason for cancellation. All 4K and Early Childhood programs are cancelled as well, and there is no virtual instruction, according to the school district website.

The Wisconsin Dells School District has also cancelled classes due to the weather on Tuesday, according to district administrator Terry Slack. All extracurricular activities in both school districts have been cancelled.

