New housing developments are coming to Baraboo, and the city approved the bonding needed for necessary improvements at those sites.

On March 28, the city’s common council unanimously approved a bonding measure of $4.6 million for various upgrades and other maintenance in two tax increment financing (TIF or TID) districts. The bonds will be covered by the area developers and will have no tax impact on the city as a whole.

“This allows us to go bond for public infrastructure and then their development pays for it,” said city administrator Casey Bradley. “New roads, water, and sewer will go in and it’s guaranteed.”

Spirit Lake is an upcoming apartment and townhouse complex which will be located at the south end of County Highway W on the west side of U.S. Highway 12, in TID No. 11. Bradley said the developers, Spirit Lake LLC and Pewit’s Landing LLC, are guaranteeing $20 million in new increments to the district for its first phase. The complex, which also features a hotel, was not approved without a battle at the city level.

Mayor Rob Nelson vetoed the project’s unanimous approval by the city council in January, saying he thought development west of Highway 12 was a “mistake” due to community detachment and environmental concerns. However, the city council overrode his veto in a 6-3 vote during its meeting on Feb. 14, allowing the project’s development.

“We’ve got personal guarantees on the developers, so if they don’t hit that ($20 million) value, we’ve got claw-backs to where they still have to make those ($4.6 million bonds) up,” said Bradley.

The Teel Plastics facility and Menards on the southwest corner of the city are also part of TID No. 11.

Funding from the passed measure on March 28 will also go toward TID No. 12 on the east side of the city. The main project in the district is Greenfield Estates, another housing development that is currently in progress. As of the end of 2022, the project had 64 apartments and a duplex completed and has five single-family homes under construction.

Greenfield Estates and Devil’s Lake Townhomes, an upcoming development that began construction in 2022 near Devil’s Lake State Park, are part of an economic development plan the city put together early in 2023. Other portions of the plan include ideas for downtown commercial space, the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library project that is currently underway, and the city’s Riverfront redevelopment.

Low-Mow May

Another unanimously passed measure by the city on March 28 was to limit lawn manicuring and allow vegetation growth during May. The measure was brought to the city by local energy nonprofit Powered Up Baraboo. One of the organization’s board members, Lena Nissley, spoke prior to the measure’s passage.

“This year, again, we are planning to support Low-Mow May as a way to support pollinators and educate the community on the reasons why it’s important,” said Nissley.

The approved resolution indicated that city staff and residents be encouraged to reduce lawn-mowing and will suspend enforcement of vegetative height restrictions throughout May.

In 2022, the initiative was known as No Mow May, but Nissley said the change to “Low-Mow” is due to studies by Powered Up Baraboo showing that mowing once every two weeks may actually be more beneficial to bees and other pollinators than not mowing at all throughout the month. She said mowing infrequently instead of letting vegetation grow can reduce emissions and wear and tear on lawn maintenance equipment.

“Feedback from those who participated in Baraboo last year included comments that not mowing throughout the entire month of May was tough,” said Nissley.