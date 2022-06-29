Baraboo approves Lake Street project rezoning amid public concerns

Though there was concern over the proposed project, Baraboo City Council members agreed unanimously Tuesday to rezone the proposed land for three townhome buildings along Lake Street.

Peter Bildsten, a member of the Baraboo Country Club Board of Directors, said during the public hearing that club representatives are glad to see a residential development there rather than business or industry buildings.

“But we do have concerns, concerns about water,” Bildsten said. “Rarely does a season go by when we don’t have to shut the golf course down for a couple of days at a time due to the flooding of Draper Creek.”

Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said the rezoning of the area as part of the planned unit development is to ensure the developer will “walk the talk.” With water runoff, the developer must meet regulations of both the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the city, Pinion said.

“Stormwater management, years and years ago, was an afterthought, today it is the top of the list of things to address when you’re looking to build developments,” Pinion said. “They have to provide attenuation onsite, infiltration onsite — any management they choose — to help match or be a little bit less than the rate that’s discharged in its current condition.”

The general development plan, or specific implementation plan, for 2.44 acres of land in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Lake Street includes specifications for three, two-story buildings. The total number of townhomes will be 29. They are referred to as “luxury townhomes'' in the plan. There will be 10 units in two buildings and nine in the other.

Mara Seals, who lives in the neighboring Glacier View subdivision, said the zoning makeup of Lake Street is “unusual.”

“It seems like a mismatch to me,” Seals said. “My concern is changing the landscape of where we live. I certainly agree we need more single-family homes in that area. I worry about where parking is going to be, which means you’re probably going to have taller buildings than the surrounding community and I think it would impose on the character of that area.”

The proposed project will take up nearly 2.5 acres of land abutting the Baraboo Country Club golf course. Across the street, there is a daycare center and water system distribution business. On the west side where the development is proposed, there are single family homes across from other businesses.

The developer, Devil’s Lake Townhomes LLC, is managed by the same company nearing completion of the more than 65 luxury unit Rapid River Apartments in the 400 block of Lynn Street.

The developer, 3 Amigos Property Management of La Crosse, must meet conditions of the plan by July 31 or the agreement will be terminated. Much of the requirements include providing proof of title for the land, which is owned by the city, an intended start and completion date and estimated costs as well as what the value of the development will be once finished. As part of the agreement, the city will convey the title of the land for $1 to the developer 20 days after all of the conditions are met.

Council members had entered into a pre-development agreement in November, which secured that the city would not seek any other developers for the property as the company gathered more information about its viability for the project.

The ordinance approved Tuesday rezones the property from industrial to residential. After approval from the Plan Commission in May and June 21, the council also approved a request from the developer for Planned Unit Overlay Zoning. The PUD zoning was to relax setback requirements for the proposed side and rear yards.

Construction is set to begin by July 31 and set to be completed by the end of October 2023.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.