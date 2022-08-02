Baraboo art studio owner to create tribal memorial mural at UW-Stevens Point

A Ho-Chunk artist and studio owner from the Dells area is producing a commemorative work of art for display at UW-Stevens Point.

Christopher Sweet is going to begin a mural near the end of August memorializing Native Americans who are currently buried on the campus grounds at UW-Stevens Point. Sweet's mural is slated for display by October near the university's Communication Arts Center.

The artist owns Blue Bear Studio in Baraboo with his wife, Chrissy Shegonee. He was selected out of a group of 11 submissions by a committee featuring Ho-Chunk descendants.

"What I felt should have been expressed in the story behind what happened to our ancestors back then, I just submitted that and they got back in touch with me and they felt it was important that a tribal member be a part of that process of telling the story," said Sweet.

Sweet and Shegonee talked about how nearly all Native Americans in the Stevens Point area contracted scarlet fever and subsequently died during the mid-1860s. The deceased were then buried in a mass grave ravine in the area, according to Sweet, who called the process "upsetting."

Ancestors memorialized in the upcoming mural were of the Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi, Menominee, and Ojibwe tribes, according to Sweet.

"No respect behind it or anything," said Sweet.

A plaque was installed in 2020 near the area of the upcoming mural to honor the tribal members who perished from the disease, according to the Ho-Chunk Nation website. The release announcing the plaque also mentioned the future memorial, which is where Sweet's mural will appear.

"It's giving recognition of what happened there," said Sweet. "They wanted something on a larger scale to acknowledge that."

Sweet's painting, "Earth Diver" illustrates a group of students at the university "lifting them (the ancestors) up." The painting features hues of gray, purple, and yellow, and is a "rough draft" of what the mural is slated to look like, according to the artist.

"I'm not sure if they all know about what happened there, but this is kind of the whole purpose of this mural," said Sweet. "Get the story out there and give some acknowledgment to our presence there. I'm sure once this mural gets up, it's going to get the word out and hopefully inspire other Natives to get their education and feel the strength of our ancestors behind them."

Born in Kenosha, Sweet said he and his family moved around a lot prior to settling in Sauk County near the Dells, where he said he spent the majority of his childhood. He attended school in Wisconsin Dells, but graduated from Baraboo High School in 1988.

Following graduation, Sweet attended the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has been doing artwork since his childhood. Prior to opening Blue Bear Studio in Reedsburg (its first location before Baraboo), Sweet worked at a casino and hotel for the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The UW-Stevens Point mural is one of a litany of activities for Sweet in 2022. He was also chosen to create the Wisconsin Native Vote mural, which will be displayed on the south side of Milwaukee.

Sweet will be a featured artist at the Worm Farm Institute's 2022 Farm/Art DTour from Oct. 1-10, and is entered into a juried art show at the Festival of Woodland Indian Art and Culture Show in Green Bay from Aug. 12-14.