Baraboo begins evaluating budget cuts after years of excess taxation

After announcing that the city had been overtaxing property owners since 2009, Baraboo is now considering roughly $826,000 in budget cuts brought forward by supervisors of city departments.

The head of each department exceeded the amount of cuts that were called for, said City Administrator Casey Bradley.

“Every department made some pretty significant cuts, and like I said, that’s to start,” Bradley said.

The cuts to department funding are to make up for operational funding provided by levy that is now no longer available after two tax increment finance districts ended this year. TIDs 6 and 8 had been paying off debt incurred to create them while the city was reporting to the state that it needed to levy at its cap for that debt as well, creating an excess that had been used to pay for operational costs. Baraboo City Council President Joel Petty, upon hearing the report during a meeting in January, referred to the practice as “double dipping.”

What was presented to council members and published for the public to see did not match the worksheet presented to the state, Bradley said. For example, while the published general levy was more than $7.2 million, the actual levy was $6.25 million.

Each department will be affected based on a percentage, Bradley said.

The Baraboo Police Department, being the largest and nearly fully funded by general fund tax dollars, was the highest at a proposed 37% cut, or more than $305,000.

“This was hands down the biggest cut,” Bradley said. “The police department is almost fully funded by the general fund, general levy, so obviously the biggest cut.”

A proposed change would be a shift in the cost of the school resource officer program. The city pays for the total $300,000 cost, which is not typical of a police department in Wisconsin which provides officers to a school district. The city has called on the Baraboo School District to pay for half of the amount beginning in 2023, Bradley said. If that does not happen, $106,000 would need to be cut from other areas of the department. Another proposed cut is not hiring two patrol officers for positions which are currently vacant.

“If this all works out, we won’t have any active cuts to any staff, but we’re doing it through attrition at this point,” Bradley said.

Another branch of the city taking a large hit to its funding is the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Director Mike Hardy said Friday that the 12% cut, or more than $112,000 will be offset by fundraising, which was already a focus as the department has seen less funding for projects in recent years.

“It’s a larger cut than we’ve ever had before,” Hardy said. “Typically, especially lately, pretty much every year we’ve seen cuts, especially with the levy limits that the state imposed on us in addition to inflation and the rising cost of utilities. So we’re used to the cuts, but this one is going to have much more impact.”

A community survey conducted in 2021 helped department staff ensure the programs most important to the public were prioritized, Hardy said, and each staff member had the chance to identify where cuts could be possible.

For the most part, Hardy said the public will not notice much of a change, though there are shifts that will require more requests for funding from organizations like Friends of the Baraboo Zoo and changes to fees and rental costs for groups.

Everything from subsidies for sports teams to a reduction in the cost share of space, such as dropping the amount the city provides for space to the Boys & Girls Club or the senior center from 80% to 50%, to reducing facility repairs, tree planting and tree treatments will be affected.

Staff is not being eliminated because the department is “already short-staffed and we don’t want to see any existing employees lose their jobs,” Hardy said, though some personnel may see a reduction in hours or an increase in duties to accommodate for a lack of hiring. Some seasonal positions, for instance, won’t be filled. The Friends of the Baraboo Zoo group is looking to fundraise to prevent a loss in seasonal staff, he said.

A shift in where funds go could potentially affect future projects as well, as they aim to shift the co-sponsor fees paid to use city fields from a savings account for facility updates to the general fund used for everyday operations. Hardy said he is hopeful that clubs which use the facility would continue to maintain their “over and above” fundraising to pay for field projects.

“The bottom line is we’re going to have to be doing more grant writing, more fundraising, more seeking for donations and volunteers to keep up with the existing level of services, but that’s something that sounds pretty optimistic that we’re going to be able to do,” Hardy said.

The city Streets Department also has a proposed 21% cut, or more than $169,000.

Changes include potentially not hiring two positions, reducing building maintenance costs permanently after a 2022 project and reducing contracted street services by $16,000, alley projects by $10,000 and the salt winter budget by $15,000. There is also a planned reduction in the compost budget of $10,000 with a reopening of the brush site, $20,000 for building storage and plow materials by roughly $3,000. With no crack fill purchases this year, they also plan to reduce costs for that by $12,000.

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library has a proposed 6% cut of nearly $47,000, which Bradley said will be substantial as the library also moves ahead with its project to upgrade and expand the building.

“Almost every area of the library is being impacted,” Bradley said. “Unfortunately, in addition to our current levy situation, the library is also dealing with the increased cost of having a new facility coming on at the end of ‘23, so the library could be facing another round of cuts in ‘24 to address that.”

Library proposals for cost-cutting include reducing staff hours from an average of 480 per week to 449 hours per week, eliminating the subworker pool, reducing a number of line items and cutting the budget for nondigital materials by more than $16,000.

Other cuts include not hiring a new fire inspector once the position becomes vacant in August, resulting in roughly $100,000 of savings, a temporary fix in the city clerk’s office due to a lack of election costs in 2023 that will need to be reexamined during talks about the 2024 budget and moving the cost of finance oversight for the future combined Baraboo EMS and fire department from contracted services for roughly $36,000 to the responsibility of city staff.

Ald. Bryant Hazard reflected on the number of items outlined during Bradley’s proposal to the City Council in May.

“This is going to be a tough pill to swallow,” he said.

Other facets of the budget to consider include moving the cost of fire service from property taxes to the water utility bills, which would mean a larger share of properties within the city would contribute to the cost of about $289,000, Bradley said. As well as “what to do with the pool” which has an annual cost of $60,000 to $70,000 and a television contract to broadcast City Council meetings for $25,000 each year.

“This is to start the budget,” Bradley said. “And then, we’re looking at 8.5% inflation, so we’re looking at a lot of different options. We’ve got a lot of really tough decisions coming.”

