Baraboo campus, community choir aim to support Ukraine with first live show since 2019

When Deanna Horjus-Lang, director of the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus and Community Choir, set out to choose music for the first live show since the pandemic began, she decided on pieces that highlight emotions like the heartbreak of loss, the frustration of struggle and the calmness of finding peace.

“I just picked a lot of that music for our first post-COVID concert,” Horjus-Lang said. “Nobody has gone through COVID and not been touched in some way, shape or form. So I thought, ‘This is great music,’ but then this whole Ukraine thing began to happen and it just felt so unreal, so the music became even more focused on struggle.”

The show turned instead to a benefit concert, aimed at helping those people far away in eastern Europe as they are bombarded with Russian missiles and attacked by soldiers from the neighboring country.

The performance, scheduled for 7 p.m. May 10 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., will have a few songs Horjus-Lang was able to dig out of the archives to fit the message of supporting Ukrainians. There will also be programs with quotes from various historical figures and anonymous texts discovered during World War II.

Some of the music moved the performers to tears the first time they heard it, such as a song about the devastation from the 2005 tsunami which hit Indonesia.

“It has hope,” Horjus-Lang said, “and it’s not afraid to have tears, too.”

Kelly Alekna, a freshman at the Baraboo campus, said she was excited to perform for people again. Especially since she’ll be standing beside her mother, Janet Alekna, of Wisconsin Rapids, who joined the choir this year.

Kelly Alekna said she has felt a connection to music since she was a small child and looks forward to conveying a message of appreciation and support for those dealing with the fallout of the Russian aggression, including their decision to end the performance with a Ukrainian prayer.

“I think we have a really good set of music, so I’m excited to sing that,” Kelly Alekna said. “They kind of pull at your heart. You can feel maybe there’s something difficult, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel, like you’re going to make it through.”

Horjus-Lang said the concert generally has “a good turnout” and is hopeful that will happen again. There will be no admission, which is a chance for attendees to provide a larger donation than if they had to pay for a ticket.

The organization receiving the money is an all-volunteer nonprofit called Sunflower of Peace, which is based in Boston, and is currently focused on providing medical aid to the region. Horjus-Lang said choir member Ann Vogtschaller suggested the organization after researching groups offering aid to Ukraine. There is no monetary goal, they are simply hoping to help, she said.

Janet Alekna said when she and Kelly talk about the ongoing invasion, they tend to focus on the positive news like how to help these people they see “all over the news” but are thousands of miles from them.

She said the music can offer not only the donation, but may offer some comfort to people here, sad and worried over the conflict.

“A lot of the music is hopeful,” Janet Alekna said. “It’s nice to have the music as a connector, something that makes everybody feel a little bit uplifted.”

