Baraboo candidates seek council spots as longtime members steps down

Baraboo City Council President Joel Petty had just one thing to say to longtime Ald. Phil Wedekind after he announced this term would be his last.

“Well done, Phil,” Petty said. “Well done.”

Wedekind, who turned 90 in the first week of December, informed his fellow council members during their Nov. 22 meeting that after nearly 23 years in the seat, he was taking his leave.

With his departure, District 1 was left without an incumbent. Candidates recently filed their paperwork for the upcoming April election.

Incumbent Ald. Jason Kent, who represents Dist. 4, is seeking reelection. As is Ald. Scott Sloan, who currently serves as the Dist. 7 incumbent. Sloan had previously sat as the Dist. 4 representative, but moving to a new home meant he left the council in early November 2019. Initially appointed to his seat in 2013, Sloan was again appointed to replace outgoing Ald. John Alt in March 2020. Kent was also initially appointed to his current seat after Sloan stepped down from Dist. 4.

Wedekind said he had a replacement in mind as he announced he would not be seeking reelection in April. One person filed candidacy nomination papers for the seat.

The Dist. 1 candidate is David Olson, a professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.

Mayor Rob Nelson also thanked Wedekind for his time on council and expressed that they will “be sad to see” Wedekind leave.

There are no county board seats up for reelection this spring. There will be a primary Feb. 21 within Sauk County for voters to decide between four Wisconsin Supreme Court justice candidates and to narrow down the slate of eight Baraboo School Board candidates to three. The spring general election is slated for April 4.

