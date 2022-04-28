Baraboo celebrates start of library expansion

Standing at a podium outside the entrance to Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, Mayor Rob Nelson moved aside the scarf he wore to ward off the 40-degree temperature and displayed a T-shirt which announces that the wearer supports the local public library.

The shirt design was made and distributed during a campaign to realize a project decades in the making. And as of Thursday, the project officially began with a crowd of roughly 50 people congregating at the entrance of the building to hear planners speak as part of a groundbreaking ceremony.

“We really owe this day to a lot of people who made contributions great and small, and despite setbacks and obstacles and disappointment, never stopped believing this project was possible,” Nelson said. “To the scores of citizens who donned their stylish T-shirts ... and all the folks who ‘got loud for the library’ and saw the vision of what we could have here, and made this happen, we owe them all a deep, deep debt of gratitude.”

The event began with children’s activities, which library staff and planners of the event said they wanted to see as the focus because the project will create more space for young children and teenagers.

Youth Services Program Assistant Cari Teasdale kicked off the event by reading “So You Want To Build A Library” by Lindsay Leslie to a group of children as part of a storytime activity. The children, most donning plastic yellow hard hats bearing the name of the library, also filled out worksheets as the minutes inched closer to speeches from those integral in the planning of the expansion and renovation.

After a yearlong delay and decades of planning, organizers celebrated being able to commemorate the breaking of ground on the project, though construction crews have been taking down trees and moving utility lines at the neighboring former Dane County Title building, which will be torn down to make way for the extension of the library. Demolition of the building has currently been delayed, which is why it is still standing.

The library, built in the first few years of the 20th century, will be extended east with the addition of a 19,500-square-foot building. The first phase of constructing that addition is set to be completed in May or June 2023, which is when the second phase of renovating the current 13,000 square feet will begin. That work is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.

Former Library Board of Trustees Chairperson Mary Grant outlined a timeline for the attendees as she emphasized the work organizers put into gathering information and changing designs as years passed.

“I realize this has been a little dull, but I lived through it all,” Grant said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “And I want to highlight how much time, and energy, was put into the planning of this library expansion. No matter how much you plan, it is difficult to plan or predict the future.”

The $11.9 million project was realized after years of fundraising. In 2019, after more than one meeting of deliberation, the Baraboo City Council approved borrowing $6 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for a portion of the project. Juanita Schadde, the wife of the late longtime business owner of Schadde Plumbing, donated $2.5 million to the library, which prompted the changing of its name to reflect the importance of both the Schadde family and building architect, Andrew Carnegie.

Planners submitted an application for the USDA loans. They waited. Then they were asked to submit more paperwork. It became a cycle, said Pat Cannon, director of the Community Development Authority, which controls the funding for the project through a library trust fund. They would submit proof of something only to be asked for more, frustrating the organizers who had been hoping to begin the work after years of planning, Cannon said.

Eventually, the loan was approved and the project delayed by about a year. In February, proposals from construction companies were opened. Vogel Bros. Building Co. of Madison won the project.

Pete Vogel, president and CEO, spoke Thursday of their work in other library projects and the importance of the institutions as a part of community gathering spaces.

“Libraries have, and will continue to hold, a very special space in our communities,” Vogel said. “They serve and provide a wonderful window to the world for everybody in the community through the materials, programs they hold for community members of all ages, from the youngest to the most experienced.”

The overall theme of the ceremony was gratitude for financial contributors, from Schadde to the local bake sale organizer, and to those who supported the work for years as obstacles delayed the work until they finally made it to the event Thursday. Nelson remarked on how the everyday patrons are who “will make this dream a reality.”

“To coin a phrase, it’s taken a community to make this happen,” Nelson said. “I want to remind you folks that this building, which is going to be grand and inspiring and beautiful, will ultimately just be a building. The true treasures here on this property continue to be our talented and compassionate staff, and most importantly, all of you, who are going to fill these spaces with ideas and laughter and creativity and questions and wonder.”

