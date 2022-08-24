Baraboo celebrates two longtime firefighters retiring after combined 80 years

When Baraboo Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Pointon celebrated 40 years as a firefighter in February 2017, he said he would attempt to break the service record of 43 years set by his wife’s grandfather, Noble Sprecher.

Five years later, not only has Pointon met that goal, but has also decided to hang up the pager for good.

“It’s been a good career,” Pointon said. “It’s kind of been my passion. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Roughly 50 people packed into Baraboo City Hall council chambers Tuesday to honor not only Pointon, but fellow longtime firefighter Tom Clark, who contributed more than 35 years of his own after joining the Baraboo Fire Department in July 1987.

Clark held a number of positions with the department when he joined after gaining experience on the Lodi Fire Department. Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said Clark was promoted to lieutenant of the rescue company and in 2000, he became the full-time fire inspector for the city while maintaining his role as a paid on-call firefighter. In 2005, he was promoted to captain of the rescue company.

During his time with the department, Clark focused on education.

“Tom taught adults and children and he spent countless hours spreading the fire safety message,” Stieve said. “Fire safety education with the kids garnered him the title of ‘Firefighter Tom.’ Through the almost 23 years of serving in the role of fire inspector, Tom touched many lives.”

Pointon received a standing ovation after receiving a number of accolades, which included a certificate of commendation read by Rep. Dave Considine from Gov. Tony Evers, honoring Pointon’s more than 45 years of service.

Sprecher was not the only firefighter related to Pointon. Serving to fight fires has become somewhat of a family tradition, he said. His father, Phil, served for more than 30 years on the department. Pointon’s son, Tyler, and his son-in-law have felt the call to service as well.

“Firefighting back then was a family business,” Stieve said. “I’ve known Steve for many years because I was fortunate enough to grow up around the fire department with my father being on the department as well. … a lot of certificates in the thick file of Steve’s. Outstanding.”

Pointon joined the department in 1977. He was promoted to assistant fire chief in 1985, then to deputy fire chief in 1998. For six months in 2000, Pointon served as fire chief. He served a total of 45 years, six months and eight days, Stieve said.

“He’s been around the block a couple of times,” Stieve said. “Taking time away from his business, his family – missing the birthday dinners, the nightly dinners, the cookouts, what have you – that’s a long time to do. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll ever see it again in our lifetimes.”

Clark and Pointon were both granted tokens of appreciation to mark their retirement after decades of service. Fellow firefighters sat in solidarity along with family members and friends.

While Pointon will no longer be responding to emergency pages, he still plans to run the family business, Pointon Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., full time. He inherited his passion for fighting fires from his father, Pointon said, and has felt gratitude for the family members who tolerated his rushing off in the middle of the night or during an event.

One goal of no longer responding to calls at a moment’s notice will be spending time with eight grandchildren, Pointon said. He also enjoys outdoor sports. Despite no longer fighting the flames and rescuing people, which gained him another award in 2005, Pointon said he was proud to serve alongside his fellow firefighters.

“We’ve seen tragedies, but it’s the feeling of helping a person when they’re having their worst day and helping total strangers,” Pointon said. “That brings a lot of satisfaction to the job.”