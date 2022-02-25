Baraboo Chamber honors its 'outstanding' contributors

During its annual awards banquet Thursday, members of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the newly-formed relationship with the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce in addition to honoring those who contributed in various ways to the community last year.

“One of the highlights this year has been a great partnership that the Baraboo Area Chamber has formed,” said past president Shawn Marquardt. “As of tonight, we have officially signed a memorandum of understanding.”

Latino Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jessica Cavazos credited Las Milpas Restaurant and Store owner Ana Torres for facilitating the partnership.

“It is wonderful to see, when we look at these numbers and we see the workforce and we see that our state is creating this robust economy with very diverse people,” Cavazos said. “It’s just beautiful what they’re doing here. If anything, think about this partnership as the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce being your ambassadors, wherever we go.”

Torres was not only credited for bringing the two entities together as the Latino Chamber aims to expand throughout the state, but she was also surprised as Marquardt announced her as the recipient of the 2021 President’s Award.

As she fought back tears, Torres told everyone about immigrating to Baraboo in 2006.

“I never wanted to be anywhere else,” Torres said. “...Thank you for letting me be part of this great, great, great community. I feel welcome everywhere. Thank you for letting me be part of the chamber and do my part to give back.”

The Baraboo Boys and Girls Club was honored as the 2021 Community Service Award winner. Executive Director Karen DeSanto remarked on the difficult last two years for adults and children and said they are glad to be a part of young people’s lives in an effort to ensure their future success.

“Our most important resources are kids, they’re going to do it for us,” DeSanto said. “We need them to be strong. We want them sitting in these seats in five, 10, 15 years from now.”

President Raegen Trimmer announced that Jake Franzen of Ski-Hi Fruit Farm as the recipient of the 2021 Rising Star award as “they stepped up to the challenge and shifted their business model to adapt to new times, they supported other local business through strategic partnerships and product creation, offered new events and remained a steadfast supporter of the Chamber,” Trimmer said. “The answer was always a resounding ‘Yes’ any time something was asked of them.”

Baraboo State Bank, which stakes its claim as the oldest in the country, was the recipient of the 2021 Business of the Year Award. Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen was honored as the recipient of the tourism award, which focuses on a member that made an “outstanding contribution” to tourism within the community.

Co-owner Michelle Koehler wiped away tears as she commended her staff for their hard work at the business, now in its third year of operation.

“Tumbled Rock just doesn’t happen without all of the people behind us,” Koehler said. “It’s just a crew of characters and I love all of them. And again, we built a nice facility, but these people make it happen.”

