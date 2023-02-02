Inside, at the Baraboo Children's Museum, there's a play farm.

Children can plant and harvest. They can collect eggs from the chickens. There's a jersey cow they can milk. The cow is friendly. Her name is Mootilda. There are pollinators pollinating. There is composting that can be composted.

Come summer, there will also be a new tractor on the fun little farmstead. That's thanks to Compeer Financial, as part of their Fund for Rural America. The grants that are given fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.

"We hope to make kids aware not only the process our food travels from the farm to the family, but also make them aware of the ag opportunities that are available in our community," said Jed Crouse, the Baraboo Children's Museum's director.

The museum was recently granted $7,850 for the purchase of a child-sized interactive tractor that will be added to the ag portion of the museum's Farm to Family exhibit. It should arrive and be installed in the museum mid-summer.

"Adding our tractor to the exhibit," Crouse said, "will not only add an additional climbing structure to our two story barn and silo slide, but it will give kids the experience of sitting behind the wheel of their very own tractor."

That experience, and many others, will come to Baraboo Children's Museum visitors soon. The organization just finished an $85,000 fundraising campaign in the past year that has grown to over $100,000 in new purchases.

Crouse said, "Our museum space will see a lot of new museum pieces through the summer months."

Compeer Financial reached out to the museum, suggesting they apply. Compeer Financial has been a supporter of the Baraboo Children's Museum since it opened in 2018. Sara Noll, the museum's manager, wrote the award-winning grant.

Compeer Financial is a member-owned, farm credit cooperative, the third largest in the country, serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. It provides service in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Their Fund for Rural America is the organization's corporate giving program, structured to support the organization's mission to enrich agriculture and rural America.

Baraboo Children's Museum, this year, was one of 32 recipients of grants given by Compeer Financial. The total awards given this year was $204,650. The grants given impact the lives of 1.2 million people.

Some of those people are the children of Baraboo and the surrounding area. "It's an exciting time," Crouse said.

Some of that time can soon be spent in the seat of a gleaming new tractor.