Baraboo chooses new police chief

Baraboo has a new police chief for the first time since 2011.

The Baraboo Police Department has operated for six months with a temporary leader after former chief Mark Schauf retired May 6.

Baraboo Police and Fire Commission member Joseph Viney informed council members the commission chose Rob Sinden and recommended the highest possible salary under the description of the position.

“We are within what this body has approved as a range,” Viney said. “I think he certainly deserves it.”

Sinden served through the ranks as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming interim chief in May. The process of pursuing the office against other qualified officers was a reminder of his own abilities, Sinden said.

“I know that the other candidates were very, very strong candidates, so to be selected out of a group like that is a humbling experience,” Sinden said. “I look forward to it. I think the city should not be surprised by what they see, considering I’ve been here for 30-and-a-half years.”

Though there will be some changes, Sinden said. One idea he touted during a forum of the three finalists, including Sinden, Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan Labroscian and retired Cedar Rapids Police Department patrol division commander Al Fear, was “Coffee with a Cop.” The program allows residents to connect with officers over a beverage. The department plans to have more details about it on its social media, Sinden said.

Members of the PFC waited roughly two months for the city to approve its first strategic plan. The plan that caused the delay in hiring a replacement included an updated description for the position of police chief, which had not been changed for nearly two decades. The aim of council members was to see more proactive, community policing.

That is a goal for Sinden as well, though he argued the department has always engaged in some form of community policing. There are ways to improve on it, Sinden said, like new programs such as sitting down with an officer for a casual conversation.

Another change Sinden suggested during the hiring process is implementing the use of a mental health professional within the department. In the wake of recent increases in mental health related police calls, Sinden said hiring a “non sworn, non uniformed” but “specially trained” mental health professional could help.

In the past, Schauf noted that police officers are asked to handle a number of different situations, some which they may not be trained to handle as well as an expert in the field of mental health or substance abuse. While Baraboo police do well in handling all calls, Sinden said with the help of an expert, those numbers could decrease and repeat calls could potentially be prevented.

There has been discussion aimed at adding such an expert. However, recent changes to the city budget which called for cuts across every department made it impossible to include the position in the 2023 budget. While the money is not there now, Sinden said as part of long range planning he hopes the funds will be available during the drafting of the 2024 budget.