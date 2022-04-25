Baraboo considers 'No Mow May' initiative to aid pollinators

A growing trend in Wisconsin municipalities to support bee populations by suspending the cutting of grass and wild flowers has come to Baraboo.

Members of the Public Safety Committee unanimously recommended a resolution to the City Council during their meeting Monday to support “No Mow May." The conservation initiative is aimed at helping pollinators, such as bees, gain habitat and access to pollen and nectar in the early season by not mowing lawns, which are vital to that process in urban areas.

Lena Nissley told committee members she and fellow members of local group Powered Up Baraboo have been talking about the benefit the initiative could provide the city through more understanding of conservation practices.

“To see that the city has taken the lead on this is delightful for us,” Nissley said. “I think the way this resolution is written is a great way to get people educated and active, and asking questions in the community. It doesn’t require anything of anyone and it allows people to make changes at their own pace.”

Nissley, who said she is part of the organization’s Green Spaces Action Team, told committee members that Powered Up Baraboo is looking forward to aid in the education of the dwindling numbers of pollinators and promote “No Mow May.” The resolution notes that part of the reason for passing it is to help people better understand the need to provide pollinators a space to live and support plant life.

According to Bee City USA, Appleton was the first municipality to adopt the support of such a practice. The resolution notes that “dozens of Wisconsin cities,” such as La Crosse, Wausau, Fort Atkinson and others, are now engaged in the science initiative.

More than 435 Appleton residents took part in the initial effort. Lawrence University studied its impact and found that bee species were three times higher and bee abundance was five times higher in those yards than nearby parks that had been mowed.

The Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has already started replacing turf grass with plants that do not require mowing and serve as a source for pollinators, such as clover, which has also saved the city money because staff no longer has to work on that area and equipment is used less.

Under the resolution, police would not enforce the ordinance requiring that lawns remain below a specific height. Though Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said the exception would be invasive species because of the danger they pose.

Jim O’Neill, of Baraboo, said he wanted to reinforce Nissley’s points as he spoke during the meeting, but also pointed out the human need for pollination to be successful.

“Bees need to have a good start so they can do their pollinating throughout the summer, which is very important for our vegetable gardens and our farm crops,” O’Neill said.

Tom Kolb, Phil Wedekind and John Ellington voted to recommend the resolution to the Baraboo City Council, which will consider it during their Tuesday meeting.

Kolb said the city has already established pollinator gardens throughout its parks for a similar purpose that are maintained throughout the year, though they cannot deviate from their schedule of mowing ball fields and other similar facilities.

