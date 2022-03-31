Baraboo council candidates aim to oust status quo

Candidates looking to unseat two incumbents on Baraboo City Council said their aim to serve stems from frustration with the current body.

Bob Wood, 66, is a semi-retired school bus driver and former EMT who said he wants to represent the city because council members haven’t listened to residents in recent years.

“At some point, good men have to stand up,” Wood said. “And I consider myself a good man, so I’m going to stand up and express what a lot of people feel.”

He is vying for the District 9 seat in the April 5 election, which is currently held by Ald. Kathleen Thurow, 78, a lifelong city resident. She took over the position by appointment after her late husband, Dennis Thurow, stepped down in 2020.

Wood and Thurow ran against each other in April 2021 with Thurow winning by a margin of just 20 votes.

Thurow, who works for the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council guardianship and homeless prevention programs, feels as though the current council is performing well. The members are respectful and work well with one another, she said. Overall, Thurow said it seems as though the city is heading in the right direction, especially with the recent increase in housing development.

“Right now we’re in a very good position in the city,” Thurow said. “We have a lot of interest in business and apartments. I would like to help with that. I think we need to keep working on it.”

District 3 incumbent Ald. Mike Plautz, 70, echoed the sentiment with a few exceptions. Plautz said development has been positive, but also criticized moments when council members did not listen to their constituents. He cited the driver registration increase, or so-called wheel tax, being implemented in 2020 despite an advisory referendum that showed citizens overwhelmingly opposed the idea.

“The only reason I’m running for office is to give the people who don’t have a voice, a voice,” Plautz said. “People need to be heard.”

Wood also said the wheel tax was one of the issues which prompted him to run.

Plautz is being opposed by Bryant Hazard, 66, who has been attending council meetings in recent months to better acquaint himself with how the city operates.

Hazard said he decided to run for the seat because he “is not satisfied with the individual in this position.”

Hazard, who is retired, also serves on the Sauk County Board. He said his focus in public service is economic development.

“I’m a little bit more of a numbers guy,” Hazard said. “I want to see the city more fiscally responsible.”

Plautz expressed doubt that someone serving as a supervisor would devote enough attention to serving as a council member because “it just takes too much time” and said he would focus solely on the city, something Hazard can’t do.

Hazard said he feels that he has proven the best person for the seat through his time on the County Board and his visible “track record.”

Thurow expressed a similar sentiment.

“I try to look at all the parts and pieces and do the best for the city,” Thurow said. “I feel that through my years of working, I do have a lot of experience in a lot of different fields that I can bring to the table.”

Each candidate said their goal is to sit on council as a useful representative of the people.

“We need to grow a spine,” Wood said. “We need to take a stand. So let’s build a better future for Baraboo.”

Ald. John Ellington is running unopposed for the District 6 seat.

