Baraboo council considers another housing project

More housing may be coming to the city of Baraboo.

Baraboo City Council members voted Tuesday to allow City Administrator Casey Bradley to execute a development agreement with developers looking to add to the Spruce Haven subdivision south of Pierce Park.

“We hit an impasse with the developer,” Bradley said. “Ultimately, this is their final offer and our final offer and it’s up to the council to make that decision.”

The land to be potentially developed is already platted. It would be a mix of 52 duplexes, senior housing, multi-family housing and 57 individual residential lots for entry level housing east of Evergreen Drive and west of County Highway DL on the south side of the city.

As part of the agreement, the city would commit to ask the Joint Review Board to amend the boundaries of Tax Increment Finance District 8, though the housing structures would not be included in TID 8, meaning it would be on the tax rolls once it is built. The developer would be required to create $7 million in new assessed value. If it met its goals, the city would provide payments incrementally up to $2 million for infrastructure costs.

The developer agreed to dedicate 0.9 acres of land back to the city for a park and an easement along the property line to install a sidewalk or path to create a walking path in the area.

One point of contention Bradley said staff members and the developers had during negotiations was the desire to see some type of business that would sell food items, such as a grocery store.

“Typically, we see access to transportation as an issue, so we want to make sure we’ve got some sort of business that’s offering food staples in that area,” Bradley said. “Our concern is if we’re going to incentivize this, we need to make sure it’s set up to succeed.”

He said the developers agree a store like that should be built nearby, but Bradley said they did not want it to be a requirement in the contract. That way, if they fail to secure a commercial business for the land zoned to allow for that type of business, they would not be in breach of a contract.

Council member Bryant Hazard said such a store would likely thrive in the space.

“The area is getting so developed, a business such as that would probably do pretty well,” Hazard said.

Council members Scott Sloan and Jason Kent discussed the caveat during the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting immediately preceding the council meeting. Sloan said they deliberated how to best ensure the space is used to develop a food provider without allowing for another type of business that would not serve the intended purpose.

“We were talking about how to set this up and I guess one of the concerns we had is that a liquor store would go in there with just the bare, bare essentials of food,” Sloan said.

Sloan said the main goal shared among council members is to prevent another type of business opening before a store which mainly sells food.

Council members decided to allow Bradley to execute the contract for the development with the limitation that the first property developed on the commercial land be a store which sells food items. It would require their approval as a council before being built. Then any other type of business could be built in the commercial zone once that type of store is established.

There are three parcels as part of the project zoned for commercial development. The change to the proposed agreement does not penalize the developer if it is unable to ensure a commercial food store would be built there. If the developer could not, the city would likely pursue a developer to provide that type of store on the property.

