Baraboo council considers shift in fire, EMS station plans

With a growing population, the city of Baraboo is considering two stations for its fire and EMS services instead of one new facility.

The city has been exploring constructing one combined Baraboo Fire and Baraboo District Ambulance Service building. But City Administrator Casey Bradley said Tuesday a group looking to other municipalities to help shape Baraboo's planning found that some cities have had regrets. He specifically pointed to Verona, which has a slightly more than 40,000-square-foot facility.

“Their response to us was that they wish they had built smaller and just built two stations to begin with, because obviously that much apparatus in one area is going to be needed in another part of the community,” Bradley said.

Initially, planners found the new building would need to be around 58,000 square feet. After removing some pieces, the plan outlined 55,000 square feet instead. At that point, Bradley said city planners deduced they should potentially consider two locations. In Baraboo, that would be a west side building to serve as a main location and an east side satellite station with smaller accommodations.

“When we did initial site selection, no matter where we went, there were downsides,” Bradley said. “Those all factored in, but as we got into design here, it became apparent that our best option might be to split it and move into two locations.”

Estimates project the cost of a 58,000-square-foot station between $16 million and $17 million, Bradley said. Planners told him that two facilities could be capped at $20 million or less.

The reason for asking whether the city would consider two buildings is also largely due to projected housing growth within the city. Roughly 1,000 housing units are in various stages of construction or planned development in the east, west and south sides of the city as well as the downtown area.

Redevelopment Resources, of Madison, an economic development advisory firm, was hired by the city to conduct a housing survey in recent months. Bradley said according to their initial data collection, which includes all known housing project plans, there will be more than 3,100 developed units over the next three years.

“In total, adding the factor of 2.3 as the average household size in the city, you’re looking somewhere in the ballpark of about 7,000 population increase if housing demand were met,” Bradley said. “That’s about a 58% increase in our population if all of the factors come into play.”

Development on the east side has been most noticeable, with the acquisition of 120 acres generally referred to as the Jackson Farm Property along State Highway 33 by developer Luke Pelton and his brother, Cody Pelton, of Cornerstone Village LLC.

Bradley said projections show a need for another station to provide adequate response times in the next three to five years. He said his personal opinion is that it would be financially beneficial to build this year rather than have to construct another facility and leave a portion of a building empty after supplies are moved to a satellite station on the other side of town.

Ald. Joel Petty, who is part of the team planning for a new combined station, agreed with Bradley’s assertions.

“You start putting in the numbers of looking at another station in three to five years when we’re building one now, I just think it makes sense economically and service provision-wise for the city to do both now,” Petty said, adding that he felt the city should borrow no more than $20 million for the project.

Ald. Scott Sloan voiced concerns over the rising cost of a project he said began at $12 million, though Bradley said because of years of levying taxpayers to pay for operating costs, which has resulted in the city considering deep cuts to accommodate for $820,000 in loss this year, there will not be an increase in taxes for the work.

Ald. Kathleen Thurow said it “makes sense” if the city knows it is expanding and said they need to be proactive in addressing that growth.

There was no official vote, but Bradley was advised to create a plan for each scenario – one large facility and a station on each side of the city – so that council members could compare the cost and weigh their options.

When asked his thoughts on the idea, Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said two stations was a better option if it avoids leaving a large facility partially empty in a few years. He said managing an east and west side station would be new, but they could handle it.

“It’ll be something new, it’ll be a challenge, but we’re always up to a challenge,” Stieve said.

