Baraboo City Council members decided Tuesday, with the smallest number of votes possible, to overturn a recent veto by Mayor Rob Nelson over a proposed development to the west of U.S. Highway 12 and south of County Highway W.

The measure approved during the Jan. 24 council meeting was a development agreement, which is one of the first steps in a building project, between the city, proposed developer Pewit’s Landing LLC and seller of the 9.7 acres of land, Spirit Lake LLC. Planning for the full parcel outlines three phases for four separated sections of the area. There is potential for commercial development there as well.

“I feel that it is a mistake to invest in development projects west of Highway 12 at this time,” Nelson wrote in his memo sent to council members Jan. 29.

A positive result of his veto, Nelson noted in the document, is that it gave residents more time to provide feedback on whether they approve of such a development. More than two dozen members of the public attended the council meeting Tuesday, which was noted by more than one alderperson as unusual. Ald. Joel Petty said he could only remember as large of a turnout as when they were deliberating over urban chickens.

Those attendees stood up during public comment. A majority of the dozen individuals who spoke about the veto said they supported the mayor’s choice.

Some pointed to “urban sprawl,” which is defined as the “rapid expansion of the geographic extent of cities and towns, often characterized by low-density residential housing, single-use zoning and increased reliance on the private automobile for transportation,” as an issue because of the location, echoing a point Nelson made himself in the memorandum.

Others criticized what they saw as a lack of transparency by the local government to inform residents.

Baraboo attorney Wayne Maffei posited that the council did not follow Wisconsin open meetings law because there was already a deal in place when they went into closed session during their late January meeting to discuss the terms of the development agreement before voting to approve it in open session.

His law partner at Cross, Jenks, Mercer and Maffei, Jerome Mercer, said he also supported the veto and that he agreed with every point made in Nelson’s memo.

“The concern I have with the development is that it basically opens up urban sprawl for the city of Baraboo,” Mercer said. “The day may come when that development is appropriate for the city of Baraboo. In my opinion, that day has not come. I hope that I do not live long enough for that day to come.”

Others expressed concerns over the environment.

Marianne Cotter, co-chair of local climate action nonprofit organization Powered Up Baraboo, acknowledged that Baraboo needs more housing, but asked that the council consider developing “in a climate smart way.”

Todd Persche, director of the Baraboo Range Preservation Association, also criticized the process the government is engaging in over making these types of development deals, but pointed to urban sprawl as the main issue.

“The urban sprawl we see now is a reminder of the 1980s and 90s, but with this caveat: we now know climate change is a major problem,” Persche said. “Building things that bring more cars and more trips in the area just makes no sense to me.”

The council overrode the veto on a 6-3 vote, which was the smallest majority it could have to still successfully continue with the measure. When they voted on the development agreement in January, it was an 8-0 vote. Ald. Scott Sloan was absent.

On Tuesday, Ald. John Ellington, Heather Kierzek, Kathleen Thurow, Phil Wedekind, Petty and Sloan voted in favor of overriding the veto and continuing the planning for development with the seller, Spirit Lake LLC, and proposed developer, Pewit’s Landing LLC. Ald. Jason Kent, Tom Kolb and Bryant Hazard voted against it, which would have allowed the veto to stand.

Travis Zick, of Merrimac, spoke on behalf of Spirit Lake LLC, noting how he is originally from the city and that when they purchased the land in 2005, they had “always” planned to develop a high-quality, gateway development that “people will be attracted to as they come into town.”

“I feel like we’ve put together a project that will be a tremendous asset to Baraboo,” Zick said. “I think it hits on some areas that are desperately in need in the community, obviously the big one being housing.”

Petty read the city smart growth comprehensive plan, which Nelson referred to in his memorandum as part of the reason for his concerns. The plan, which was finalized in 2005, does not include a factor which no one yet knew about: the housing crash in 2008.

During discussion over the last year as the city had an updated housing study completed, the crash was a main factor in why the comprehensive plan formulated in the early 2000s argues that Baraboo has good housing stock then and why there’s a deficit of housing options now. With the housing crisis, building slowed and there was no optimistic turn toward development.

Petty pointed to the plan as “full of paradoxes” and noted that the planners did well, but they were not “working with a crystal ball.” Some goals outlined in the plan were specific and have been realized. Others were “vague” and could be interpreted subjectively, Petty said.

After reviewing the comprehensive plan, plans for the development and the 2018 Sauk County housing study, Petty said, “in short, I don’t support the veto.”

He drove the area and said urban sprawl is not a concern from his perspective because it’s similar in distance to other developments and added that he bikes “by there at least once a week during biking season.”

“I think that’s a good fit,” Petty said. “I think that’s going to provide housing that’s desperately needed. I think the city has the infrastructure to maintain it. I do not think it’s detached from the city, as a matter of fact, I feel it’s a segue.”

Kolb said he was appreciative of the work City Administrator Casey Bradley has done on the project, but received more calls in opposition to the development than he ever has while serving 14 years on the council.

“When I think of a neighborhood, I think of a place where people can walk or bike easily to grocery stores, schools, libraries, churches and engage in civic amenities, and I think while this development certainly has a green space and walking paths, easy access to the highway, but little else of what I consider a vital neighborhood project,” Kolb said, adding that the potential traffic would be a public safety issue.

Hazard proposed drafting a new comprehensive plan first, which could be done within a year, that would help the city better understand how to proceed with development projects.

Kent said he felt housing is needed, but focused more on his own feelings that the city council rushes its agenda items and more time is needed for projects like the one discussed. The “fast-tracking” of measures “discourages” community engagement, Kent said.

Bradley pointed to a development agreement as an initial step, not a final one.

“Every single aspect of all of our vetting processes is still in place,” Bradley said, pointing to the creation of a plat by the owner, rezoning of the specific parcel, acquiring a building permit through Plan Commission, presenting a storm water plan and landscaping plan to the commission, as steps that will be taken in coming months with public hearings at every point.

“Going forward, each and every project that occurs out there is going to have numerous public processes, and if they fail to go through that process, they violate the development agreement, then they’re in violation,” Bradley said. “Just so everyone is on the same page, the development agreement is the start of the project.”

