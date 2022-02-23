Baraboo council rescinds COVID-19 policy amid disagreement

Baraboo Common Council members rescinded the city’s COVID-19 policy during its meeting Tuesday, which includes the wearing of protective masks in all city-owned buildings, despite guidance from the Sauk County Health Department that recommends anyone 2 or older wear masks indoors.

The immediate removal of the policy, which was reimplemented in August, was recommended by members of the city Finance and Personnel Committee, Joel Petty, Jason Kent and Scott Sloan.

“It’s pretty much not needed anymore,” Sloan said. “I think at this point, it can be treated as any illness, rather than any special policy.”

Council members Michael Plautz, Kent, Petty, John Ellington, Sloan, Phil Wedekind and Tom Kolb voted in favor of the immediate end to the policy. Heather Kierzek and Kathleen Thurow voted against it.

Thurow had moved to amend the measure by removing just the masking requirement while keeping the rest of the policy, which gives vaccinated employees additional sick time if they have a breakthrough case, but it died without a second from another council member.

Ellington said the change was “asking for trouble,” while Kierzek questioned why they would move to end a policy while still in a pandemic. Kent and Sloan echoed one another in referring to the virus as “endemic” despite the lack of a designation by health professionals. Kent implied that because he got sick with COVID-19, the masks are not beneficial for protection against the virus.

“I don’t want to debate science, but the evidence is there that masks have been useful in a pandemic and we’re not in an endemic yet,” Kierzek said. “I think that would have to come through public health, to say that we’re at that point in the pandemic that it’s time to relax those restrictions, and they haven’t said that yet.”

The Sauk County Health Department follows the guidance of the CDC for anyone 2 years or older to wear a protective mask in an inside setting. According to its COVID-19 data hub, Sauk County is still an area of high transmission, with 90 new cases between Feb. 15 and Monday. There were five hospitalizations reported at that time. Sauk County has had four reported deaths, with one in February and three from December.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the seven day average of COVID-19 deaths added to the total was 11 deaths per day. DHS recommends vaccination against COVID-19 as “wearing a well-fitting, multi-layered mask over your nose and mouth can help prevent transmission of the respiratory droplets and aerosols that spread COVID-19.”

The CDC also recommends getting vaccinated and boosted, keeping distance from others and wearing a mask as ways to prevent catching the virus. According to CDC data, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have steeply declined back to nearly the same numbers as February 2021 after a surge due to the Omicron variant began in November.

Council members asked for opinions from city employees, including Director of Public Works Tom Pinion and Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf, both who said their employees would prefer to no longer wear masks in their work.

During public comment, a resident has repeatedly complained that he has been pulled over for minor violations by police officers not wearing masks. Officers and firefighters also appeared in August to contest the reimplementation of the policy, which had initially included the requirement that all employees be vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 once a week. That caveat was stripped from the proposed measure before being passed.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said that Jessica Bergin, director of Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library in Baraboo, supported the rescinding of the policy on behalf of her staff, which has met “hostility” by patrons against wearing masks. He said Mike Hardy, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has reported similar issues and supported its removal as well.

Sloan emphasized that vaccines are readily available for anyone, which he posited was not the case in August and the driving reason behind the policy, though the vaccine had been available since spring of 2021. He also said no one is prohibited from wearing a mask if they choose to.

“The idea of one-way masking is actually better in theory than in practice, and that universal masking with quality masks is better than one-way masking,” Kolb said. “Universal masking is what OSHA’s study recommended. It says ‘One-way masking places the burden entirely on the most vulnerable among us,’ for what it’s worth.”

Petty said council members could always pass another policy if COVID-19 case numbers increased, as it did once before last year. Kent said he wanted fellow council members to examine whether they are making their decision based on what residents want or their personal opinions. Kierzek, who was supported by Kolb, said people are elected to make the best choices for their electors, regardless of whether it is popular.

“The main part of the purpose of this council is to protect the public,” Kierzek said. “And we don’t always do what the public wants, we do what we feel is in their best interest. If that gets me voted off, that’s fine. That’s a hill I’m willing to die on.”

