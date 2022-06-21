Baraboo, Dells schools offering free summer lunches

Children in Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells have access to free lunches again this summer from two community school districts.

The School District of Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells School District are giving out free breakfasts and lunches at different sites to area students 18 and younger. Baraboo schools are operating the program at Baraboo High School and Al Behrman Elementary School, while Wisconsin Dells is running at six locations, as well as locations in Portage.

"This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available," said Liz Behning, the School District of Baraboo food service director, in an email.

Meals are available to all children, regardless of income or district attendance status, in both districts.

The six sites for the Dells include Kilbourn Public Library, the municipal pool, and Fireman's Park in the city, along with Captain Bob's Park and Ridgewood Apartments in Lake Delton, and Memorial Park in Briggsville. Each site has lunches at various times: 11 a.m. and 1:05 p.m.

Greg Heller, Director of Food Service, added that two district vans work three sites apiece each day.

Each week on a random, unannounced day, the Wisconsin Dells program has a special event. This can include giveaways, learning activities, and other engagements to maintain community participation.

"There's something planned every week," he said.

Baraboo's program runs through July 12, which is also when summer school ends in the district. Wisconsin Dells' program runs till August 19.

"Between breakfast and lunch, we're doing about 200 meals a day for students who are in the summer school program as well as walk-ins from our community," said Behning.

Behning added that Baraboo received a donation from a local church to cover the costs of meals for parents eating with their children.

Breakfasts are served in Baraboo from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and lunches are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at both service sites. Baraboo will not be open on July 4 and 5 due to the holiday.

The lunches are served in-person to students who must eat their meals on site. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the districts allowed grab-and-go meals during 2020 and 2021, but have reverted to in-person gatherings for this summer.

Both programs serve a variety of foods that basically are the same as school lunches. This includes vegetables, burgers, chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, chicken nuggets, pizza, and corn dogs, among other foods. Heller said the Dells also creates a lunch that resembles "Lunchables," and that both hot and cold meals are served.

Heller, who has been with the district for 16 years, said that the Wisconsin Dells program has been in existence for nearly 15 years. He added that it started as an idea from the UW Extension. The district began by getting meals from Adams-Friendship Area School District before preparing the meals locally beginning in early 2010, along with extending service to Portage.

Other communities served by the Wisconsin Dells School District during the summer are Cambria, Friesland, and Endeavor, according to Heller. He also wants more students and families in the Dells area to take advantage of the program, as he said the turnout at the lunch sites is often low.