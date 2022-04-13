Baraboo economic, operations planners aim to gain feedback with public open sessions

Baraboo residents can expect to provide more feedback about the future of their community in coming weeks and months.

Urban Planner Michael Smith has been involved with gathering data since December as part of work with Studio GWA of Rockford, which is focusing on city economic resiliency.

“We want to make sure what our data is showing is actually on the ground accurate with what people are living and seeing,” Smith said.

City Council members approved the use of a $105,000 grant in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration in September and agreed to hire Redevelopment Resources, of Madison, out of three applicants. Studio GWA works alongside Redevelopment Resources. Economic resiliency is a source of concern after the impact of a pandemic. The consultants’ work focuses on the western side of the city and specifically on the South Boulevard corridor.

So far, Studio GWA, along with Redevelopment Resources, has seen 595 responses to a survey which was closed at the end of March. They have conducted eight focus groups, 13 interviews with stakeholders and met with 59 total people to talk about economic resiliency in the community.

Now they plan on broadening their search for feedback. Two open house events are scheduled for the public April 21. One is set for noon to 1 p.m. at City Hall, the other from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Baraboo High School. Smith said attendees can “learn a lot or a little” depending on how much time they have from the station-style setup to talk about the city economy and show the geographic focus areas which may need more diverse employers.

All of this information gathering leads to the identification of trends within the city. The goal is to use the feedback to develop an Economic Resiliency Plan, which is slated to be presented to the Baraboo Economic Development Commission in October.

While one survey has already concluded, another will begin after the open house sessions.

City Administrator Casey Bradley suggested to council members in the fall that they change tactics and rather than sharing goals presented by each member, they develop a strategic plan to be used over time, which he said would likely lead to more goals for the city being met.

While the two plans are separate, much of the planning to create each document overlaps, Bradley said.

However, the strategic plan focuses on how the city should operate.

“This would be City Council, for the first time, setting goals for what they want the community to be within their authority,” Bradley said. “Whether it’s economic development, parks and recreations, libraries; everything we are capable of doing, having an actual plan to achieve that instead of this year by year of ‘Oh hey, it’d be great to do that.’”

The survey focused on city operations is still being finalized and there will likely be more questions added after the public sessions. With that data collected, a strategic plan can be formed and the strategic plan plays heavily into the development of a city comprehensive plan.

By law, municipalities must create a comprehensive plan every decade. The last one completed by Baraboo was in 2006, making it severely out of date, Bradley said. They aim to draft and finalize the strategic plan by mid-June and then draft the comprehensive plan in the fall based on the information they gained, he said.

“Now I think residents are being heard, and giving input on the questions for council will be really well received,” Bradley said. “They each have their own opinion, but there’s only nine of them and we’ve got 12,455 people that you’re making plans, long-range, for so getting their input. And then the community, once it’s done, there’s a document that says, ‘This is the direction we plan on going.’”

