Baraboo elementary schools seeking maintenance, changes in learning

Baraboo School District may soon ask voters for additional funds in a referendum that would support up to $90 million in improvements for elementary schools.
Voters previously approved a $42 million referendum in 2019 for improvements at the middle school, a $22 million referendum in 2016 for improvements at the high school and a $10 million referendum in 2014 for security and maintenance renovations across the district.
Each referendum has been a phase in the district’s four-part Facilities Master Plan developed in 2012.
The Baraboo School District's Elementary Facilities Advisory Committee reported Monday that it has identified various needs for the district's elementary schools. The schools will need capital maintenance, incorporation of modern learning, and a separation of the gymnasiums and cafeterias at each school.
As a whole, the elementary schools need $13.7 million for basic infrastructure repairs, according to the presentation. The presentation also specified that because of the need to spend revenue on classroom and student services, maintenance projects such as roof and window repairs as well as heating and cooling needs are deferred.
"The way that schools are funded, you can't necessarily save up money or plan ahead with these huge infrastructure and capital maintenance needs," said North Freedom Elementary School parent and committee member Bridget Wozniak.
The committee also wants to change the methods of learning in the elementary schools to modern ones that emphasize critical thinking, innovation, communication and collaboration. During previous phases of modern learning implementation at the secondary schools, the presentation illustrates the needs for flexible learning environments that foster student-centered instruction as well as technology upgrades.
"Over the past several decades, our world has seen incredible changes in the way we learn, teach and relate to one another and the world around us," said Traci Crouse, a second grade teacher at Al Behrman Elementary School in Baraboo.
Crouse said that despite societal changes, learning spaces have largely remained the same.
Elementary schools in Baraboo currently share their gyms and cafeterias in a common space. The presentation describes that the shared space creates much difficulty in academic programming and scheduling.
"When you're having all the classes going in, the sizing of the gym is not exactly adequate as we could have it be," said Landon Brownell, a physical education teacher at East Elementary School. "As a phy-ed teacher, that space is utilized more than I'd like."
The presentation was the final result of a series of six committee meetings from Sep. 28 until Dec. 21. All elementary schools would receive refinished or new gyms and cafeterias, expanded learning environments, light and heavy renovations and maintenance improvements, according to the presentation.
Project scope figures to cap at between $80 million to $90 million. The committee hopes to present this as a referendum in the fall election.
"It's a combination of things," said Baraboo School Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs. "Looking at how our space is currently being used by students, to update them so that teachers and students could be more effective and use those spaces in a way that's engaging."
Baraboo School District Director of Communications Liz Crammond said that West Kindergarten Center is closing, but did not specify when that would occur, as it is in conjunction with referendum efforts. The committee's presentation illustrated this as an exacerbation of the district's overcrowding issues within the elementary schools, as 180 students will need to be distributed among the four remaining schools.
INCREASE IN SUBSTITUTE PAY
At the meeting on Jan. 24, the school district also agreed to raise the pay of substitute teachers who are slated to work for 30 days or more. Dr. Katie Kalish, a school board member, proposed that substitute teachers who are certified to teach their subject are raised from $210 to $300 per day. Briggs specified that the pay kicks in when a teacher is on duty for 21 days or longer.
NOTE: This article was updated on January 26 to correct information regarding West Elementary School in Baraboo.