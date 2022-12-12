Baraboo Elks bring Santa and his reindeer to local youth this weekend

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Baraboo, not a child was stirring, because they were tired after having a grand time at the annual Baraboo Elks Club Children’s Christmas Party.

The party will take place, with the help of Baraboo Masons, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Baraboo Masonic Lodge #34 at 108 2nd Avenue in Baraboo. All are welcome.

“The holidays are a time of giving back,” said Jim Francisco, trustee of the Baraboo Elks and chairman of this year’s Christmas party. “The Baraboo Elks strive to help our fellow man by our support.”

The support has been longstanding, particularly in regard to the holiday party. Generations of Baraboo’s youth have enjoyed the festivities at Elks Club Christmas parties. This will be the 105th consecutive year that the Baraboo Elks have held a party for local youth. All those years hold a lot of Christmas spirit. This year’s party will be just as spirited.

Expecting around 150 children and their families to attend, the event has much in store for partygoers. Brian Standiford will read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Santa will be there, eager to discuss with the children their behavior in the past year. Christmas music will echo throughout. Each child in attendance will also receive a mesh stocking filled with toys and treats.

Francisco also said there are rumors of a special guest who may make an appearance. “He’s green and furry with a red hat and a heart too small. He’ll be trying to create some mischief.”

Francisco is a lifelong resident of Baraboo.

“I am truly amazed with the generosity of the Baraboo community,” he said. “As needs arise and funding scarce, the community as a whole rises up to help.”

He mentioned the help the Elks Club provides for the community. Each month Elks Club members donate a gift basket to be auctioned off. Monies raised are given to local charities. “To date, we’ve raised over $5,500 to said charities. That is what Baraboo is all about.”

The Children’s Christmas Party is about nostalgia and family; friends and generosity; and magic, found in the hearts and minds of the children who attend.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a fraternal organization that was founded in New York City in 1868. With nearly 1 million members nationwide, there are nearly 2,000 lodges spread throughout the county, including Baraboo. The organization was founded, according to their website, “to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity.”

Partygoers will enjoy those principal ideas, with fists full of candy canes. Happy Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight.

For more information, call 608-356-6458 or email barabooelkslodge688@gmail.com.