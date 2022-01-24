Baraboo Elks to sponsor special needs dance in March

For the first in three years, area special needs individuals will have a night to celebrate in March.

Through the Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation, Baraboo Elks Lodge 688 is sponsoring Dancing Under the Stars, A Prom for Individuals with Special Needs, on March 19. According to the event flyer, the dinner, dance and coronation will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Baraboo Civic Center, and is free of charge to all guests.

"We are spending $2,500 of the grant to sponsor the Prom," said Baraboo Elks Secretary Kathy Francisco. "The first one was fabulous. They (attendees) had the best time of their lives. These are a lot of people who, in high school, did not have the opportunity to go. We're giving them their own prom night and they really enjoy it."

Anyone with special needs age 13 and older can attend the event. Francisco said the guest limit is 100.

According to Francisco, 16 area businesses and residents are contributing to the event, including Kevin Kellogg, a local disc jockey and The Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton, which is providing table linens.