Baraboo Elks to sponsor special needs dance in March

For the first in three years, area special needs individuals will have a night to celebrate in March.
Through the Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation, Baraboo Elks Lodge 688 is sponsoring Dancing Under the Stars, A Prom for Individuals with Special Needs, on March 19. According to the event flyer, the dinner, dance and coronation will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Baraboo Civic Center, and is free of charge to all guests.
"We are spending $2,500 of the grant to sponsor the Prom," said Baraboo Elks Secretary Kathy Francisco. "The first one was fabulous. They (attendees) had the best time of their lives. These are a lot of people who, in high school, did not have the opportunity to go. We're giving them their own prom night and they really enjoy it."
Anyone with special needs age 13 and older can attend the event. Francisco said the guest limit is 100.
According to Francisco, 16 area businesses and residents are contributing to the event, including Kevin Kellogg, a local disc jockey and The Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton, which is providing table linens.
"We didn't solicit," said Francisco of the many contributors. "I put it out on Baraboo United on Facebook that we were going to sponsor this prom three years ago and — boom — people started calling."
"I am excited to be offering my services for free as I feel this is a very worthwhile event the that the Baraboo Elks are hosting," said Kellogg through email
Catering the event will be Jo Heath with assistant Amber MacMurray. The original event flyer said the dinner will consist of bite size beef medallions, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert. Water, lemonade, and iced tea will be served as drinks. Francisco said she may consider coffee as well.
The first installment of the event in 2019 was at Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells, according to Francisco. She added that a need for more space was the basis for the venue change.
"We'll use the gym so it'll be a real prom," said Francisco with a laugh.
"The prom attendees should have a great time dancing to the music and enjoying the event," said Kellogg.
If any guests requires assistance with restroom or feeding needs or have behavioral issues that require assistance, the Baraboo Elks asks that a caregiver attend. Francisco said there are no current guidelines in place regarding masks or COVID-19 vaccinations for attending.