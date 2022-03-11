Baraboo extends economic survey response deadline as planning continues

A survey which is part of the larger planning process for shaping the future of Baraboo has been extended for public responses until the end of March.

Mayor Rob Nelson said success in distributing a survey is gaining as much feedback as possible from different types of residents.

“Particularly, I think there are segments of the community who don’t get represented sometimes in things like this,” Nelson said. “So, we’re really looking to get some of those underrepresented groups; hear more of their voice in a process like this. I think the broader and wider we can get responses, the more we’re going to be able to serve all of the different populations that share our community.”

The economic development strategy survey is a piece of planning changes the city has been trying to implement as it looks to update its comprehensive plan for the first time in roughly 16 years. Comprehensive plans are meant to be updated every decade.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the economic survey is a part of a larger focus to gain feedback to ensure the city strategic plan is implemented with feedback from local businesses, nonprofits and people of all ages.

“The economic development plan and the strategic plan are both critical pieces of what the comprehensive plan is going to be,” Bradley said.

The current survey focuses on economic development with broad questions about transportation, the downtown area and specifically the South Boulevard region. Nelson said it encompasses the entire city, but in particular, the southwest portion.

The survey focuses on economic resiliency, Nelson said, which aims to prevent an economic downturn if an event, such as a pandemic, causes a “major disruption” in the everyday lives of residents.

The city hired a consulting firm, Redevelopment Resources of Madison, to conduct the survey. Principal and CEO Kristen Fish-Peterson said so far, there have been 150 responses. While the roughly 1% response rate is promising, she said the responses they have received since the end of January have been like-minded. The reason for extending it to the end of March is to ensure as much variety in the respondents as possible.

“We just want to make sure that we are able to reach people who aren’t just like-minded,” Fish-Peterson said. “Sometimes people who respond to surveys are very engaged in the community and they’re going to want to share their opinion. We want to reach younger people, we want to reach students, we want to reach people across income spectrums and we want to reach people across age spectrums.”

That includes people who not only own property in the city, but those who rent their home.

While it focuses on the economic piece, Nelson said the survey will also be an important piece of the formulation of the strategic plan. The aim of that plan is to create a road map for goals and how to realistically achieve them.

“It’s really ultimately trying to get more performance-based planning rather than just throwing money at something,” Nelson said. “When you’re doing your budget, instead of just saying, ‘Oh, we got this much money last year in this department so we should get this much money again,’ kind of stepping back and looking and saying ‘Well, what are the objectives we want to achieve in this department?’ And then, ‘How do we best allocate the resources in order to meet those objectives?”

A link to the economic strategy survey can be found on the city of Baraboo website. Paper copies are available at City Hall.

